सोना लूटकांड का खुलासा:दरभंगा के 7, हाजीपुर के 6 व मधुबनी के 3 बदमाश लूटे थे 7 करोड़ का सोना

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • चार महीने से घटना को अंजाम देने की हो रही थी साजिश

शहर के बीचोबीच बड़ा बाजार स्थित मेसर्स अलंकार ज्वेलर्स में बीते 9 दिसंबर को हुए 7 करोड़ के सोना लूटकांड में गिरफ्तार 7 बदमाशों ने अपनी-अपनी संलिप्तता स्वीकार कर ली। उसने पुलिस को बताया है कि इस कांड में दरभंगा के 7, हाजीपुर के 6 और मधुबनी के 3 बदमाश शामिल थे। पुलिस का कहना है कि गिरफ्तार बदमाशों ने अब तक यह नहीं बता पाया है कि सोना आखिर कहां छुपा कर रखा गया है।

सोना मुख्य सरगना के पास है और अब तक उन लोगों का हिस्सा भी नहीं मिल पाया है। कब तक देगा, यह भी तय नहीं है। बंटवारे की बात बताए बिना ही सभी छहो बदमाश हाजीपुर निकल गए। जेवर उनके पास ही है। एसएसपी बाबू राम ने बताया कि सभी लुटेरे प्रदेश में ही है।

उनकी जल्द ही गिरफ्तारी होगी। सीआईडी, एसटीएफ और जिला पुलिस की छह-छह टीम छापेमारी में जुटी हुई है। बताया जाता है कि अलंकार ज्वेलर्स को लूटने की योजना चार माह पहले बनाई गई थी। लुटेरों को मौका नहीं मिल पा रहा था।

इधर, 30 नवंबर से इसकी रेकी शुरू की गई थी। यहां के नशेड़ियों की फौज उन गिरोह के मदद में था और पुलिस की गतिविधियों पर उसकी नजर थी। घटना के दिन वह सभी पुलिस पर नजर जमाए थे। उस दिन कुछ दूरी पर पुलिस की गश्ती दल भी था। बदमाशों ने बाइक को घटनास्थल से 50 गज की दूरी पर स्थित दुर्गा ट्रेडर्स के निकट लगा रखा था। जबकि बाजार यानी उस गलीनुमा मार्केट में निगरानी में सुबह सात बजे से ही लगे थे।

मदारपुर के मंडल लॉज से मिला पुलिस को बदमाशों का सुराग

घटना के उद्भेदन के लिए गठित जांच टीम मदारपुर के मंडल लॉज से बदमाशों का सुराग मिला। उसके बाद बदमाशों के ठिकाने का पता लगाते हुए नाकेबंदी की कार्रवाई की। इसमें सीसीटीवी फुटेज का अहम योगदान रहा। सीसीटीवी फुटेज एवं गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए योजना बनाने एवं बाहर से आए बदमाशों को आश्रय देने वाले स्थानीय बदमाशों के संबंध में सूचना प्राप्त होने पर गठित टीम ने मंडल लॉज, मदारपुर एवं बैली पोखर मौलागंज के इलाके में छापेमारी कर कुछ बदमाशों को धड़-दबोचा।

चार माह पूर्व कन्हैया का संपर्क शातिर दिनेश से हुआ
4 माह पूर्व कन्हैया का संपर्क मधुबनी जयनगर के शातिर दिनेश यादव से हुई। जिसे कन्हैया ने अपने मुहल्ले में ही किराया के मकान में आश्रय दिलाया। जिसके बाद दिनेश यादव द्वारा अपराध का योजना बनाये जाने लगा। उक्त योजना में कारीगर केशव साह को भी शामिल किया गया।

झारखंड की पुलिस को भी है इन लुटेरों की तलाश
एसएसपी बाबू राम ने प्रेस कॉन्फेस के दौरान स्पष्ट किया कि अभी तक अनुसंधान में स्थानीय 7 अपराधी, 6 हाजीपुर से एवं जयनगर से 3 अपराधियों की संलिप्तता सामने आई है। हालांकि इनकी तालाश झारखंड पुलिस भी कर रही है। यह धनबाद और रांची में भी अपराध किए हुए है।

मनीष ने अपने गैंग से कराई घटना

भूषण सहनी के ममेरे भाई का लड़का हाजीपुर के नरवाज चौक निवासी मनीष सहनी ने हाजीपुर के गैंग से संपर्क कर कराया कांड। जिसमें मदारपुर निवासी भूषण सहनी, कन्हैया कुमार, केशव कुमार, राजकुमार, पवन कुमार, मुगलपुरा निवासी गणेश कुमार एवं मौलागंज निवासी राजू उर्फ साका को गिरफ्तार किया गया। उसके पास से 1 देसी कट्टा, 2 कारतूस, 200 ग्राम गांजा, 20 पत्ता नशे की गोली, दो पल्सर बाइक बरामद की गई है।

