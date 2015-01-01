पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाजीपुर के गिराेह पर शक:7 कराेड़ के साेना लूटकांड में 8 संदिग्ध हिरासत में, मामले की जांच जारी

दरभंगा2 दिन पहले
  • विभिन्न एजेंसियां कर रही जांच, फिर भी 36 घंटे बाद तक काेई नतीजा नहीं आया सामने

बड़ा बाजार के मेसर्स अलंकार ज्वेलर्स के डकैती कांड में पुलिस ने 8 संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है। हालांकि पुलिस किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंच पाई है। न ताे वह कांड का खुलासा कर पाई है और न ही लूटे गए आभूषणों काे बरामद कर सकी है। यह संदेह जताया जा रहा है कि लूट कांड काे हाजीपुर के लुटेरा गिराेह ने अंजाम दिया है।

लेकिन पुलिस या जांच में शामिल विभिन्न एजेंसियों में से किसी भी एजेंसी के अधिकारी इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। एसएसपी बाबू राम ने बताया कि साेना लूटकांड में हिरासत में लिए गए 8 संदिग्धों से पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। उसके बताए अनुसार छापेमारी की जा रही है।

इधर, सीआईडी के डीआईजी रत्नमणि संजीव, एसपी शैलेश कुमार सिन्हा और एसटीएफ के डीएसपी राजेश कुमार के अलावा स्पेशल ब्रांच के इंस्पेक्टर मुकलाल पासवान ने गुरुवार को घटना स्थल पर कई बिन्दुओं पर जांच की। वहीं, सीआईडी के अधिकारियों ने सोना-चांदी के कारोबारी पवन कुमार लाठ से कई बिन्दुओं पर पूछताछ की और उनसे कई कागजात भी लिए। दूसरी ओर बदमाशाें की ओर से ऑनलाइन खरीदारी किए गए पिट्ठू बैग को देखा। जबकि उसके अंदर रख कर लाए गए ट्रॉली बैग और हेलमेट भी बरामद हुआ।

घटनास्थल से 10 खोखे हुए बरामद

पुलिस ने घटना स्थल के बाहर रोड से दस खोखा बरामद की है। हालांकि यह 7.62 एमएम का है। यह सबसे छोटी गोली का है। पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है। वहीं, बुधवार की रात एसएसएल की टीम जांच कर लौट गई। आईजी अजिताभ कुमार और एसएसपी बाबू राम ने भी देर रात तक नगर थाना पर मामले को लेकर कई बिन्दुओं पर कार्रवाई की समीक्षा किए।

सीआईडी के डीआईजी और एसपी व बिरौल एसडीपीओ ने की जांच

सीआईडी के डीआईजी और एसपी, बिरौल एसडीपीओ दिलीप कुमार झा वहां से लौट कर अब-तक की जांच और कार्रवाई की समीक्षा कर मौके पर माैजूद एसटीएफ के डीएसपी राजेश कुमार को कई निर्देश दिए। जबकि नगर थाने की पुलिस को कई अन्य बिन्दुओं पर कार्रवाई करने को कहा। इधर दरभंगा पुलिस की ओर से भी अलग-अलग टीम जांच और छापेमारी में जुटी है। टेक्निकल सेल और कई थानाध्यक्षों की टीम भी छापेमारी कर रही है। वहीं, दुकानदार की ओर से बताए गए बदमाशाें की हुलिया और संख्या की जानकारी ली गई।

बाजार में पुलिस की बढ़ी रही सक्रियता

घटना के दूसरे दिन गुरूवार को दरभंगा टावर और बाड़ा बाजार में आम दिनों की तरह चलह-पहल नजर आई। वहीं, दूसरी ओर पुलिस की सक्रियता बढ़ी रही। इस बीच सीआईडी के आलाधिकारियों ने भी इसका जायजा लिया। जबकि वृद्ध सुरक्षा कर्मियों को देख उनके चेहरे पर सुरक्षा को लेकर थाेड़ी मायूसी नजर आई।

