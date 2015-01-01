पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब बरामद:सदर थाना क्षेत्र में 77 कार्टन शराब बरामद

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • खुटवारा के रामसकल यादव के यहां मिला 47 कार्टन

सदर थाना अन्तर्गत खुटवारा गांव के स्व. राम सकल यादव के पुत्र राजेश यादव के घर से 47 कार्टन, जिसमें 24 बोतल 375 एमएल का पाया गया। वहीं, 6 कार्टन जिसमें 180 एमएल का 48 बोतल सहित कुल 474.84 लीटर अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद किया गया। वहीं, सदर थाना क्षेत्र के ही मंडल टोला पुरा गांव में सदर थाना की पुलिस के सहयोग से सीआईएटी की टीम ने कामेश्वर सहनी के पुत्र रामदयाल साहनी के घर छापेमारी की गई। जहां से 10 कार्टन 24 बोतल की और उसमें 375 एमएल की शराब पाई गई।

बोरी में रखा 43 पीस 375 एमएल की बोतल भी बरामद की गई। उसी के घर के पिछवाड़े से नंबर 1 का 14 कार्टन का 180 एमएल का 48 बोतल एवं 9 कार्टन जिसमें 375 एमएल का बोतल सहित 24 बोतल और 4 कार्टन में 12-12 बोतल 750 एमएल का कुल 344.085 लीटर अंग्रेजी शराब एवं एक काला पल्सर बाइक बरामद की गई। जिसे सदर थाना को सुपुर्द किया गया। छापेमारी का नेतृत्व सीआईएटी के इंस्पेक्टर सुबोध ठाकुर ने की है। इसकी पुष्टि एसएसपी बाबू राम ने की।

