कोरोना टीकाकरण:प्रथम चरण के छठे दिन 20 केंद्रों पर 927 डॉक्टर, नर्स और कर्मियों को लगी वैक्सीन

दरभंगा41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बेनीपुर नर्सिंग कॉलेज में टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ एसडीओ ने किया

कोरोना टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण के छठे दिन जिले के 20 स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन 927 डॉक्टर, नर्स व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को दी गई। डीएमसीएच सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल केंद्र पर सुबह से टीके के लिए डॉक्टर, नर्स व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों आते जाते रहे। यहां पर गायनिक विभाग के सीनियर डॉक्टर डॉ. सीमा प्रसाद, शिशु विभाग के डॉ. प्रभा किरण, सर्जरी विभाग के डॉ. वीएस प्रसाद, डॉ. विक्रम झा, डॉ. मधु सिन्हा, डॉ. नवीन शर्मा, लैब टेक्निशियन सुनील कुमार सहित 60 लोगों ने टीका लिया। गायनिक विभाग के सीनियर डॉक्टर डॉ. सीमा प्रसाद ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए टीका बहुत जरूरी है। इससे डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। सरकार टीका तो लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए दे रही है। कोरोना वैक्सीन का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है। प्रखंड में कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान की शुभारंभ सोमवार को अलीनगर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर दीप प्रज्वलित कर किया गया। टीका स्थल को आकर्षक ढंग से सजाया गया था। जो किसी बड़े उत्सव का साक्षी होने का प्रमाण दे रहा था। टीकाकरण कार्य का प्रारंभ होते ही पहला टीका स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के प्रभारी डॉक्टर विमलेश प्रकाश को दिया गया। यहां कुल 60 लोगों को टीका दिया पड़ा। मौके पर बीडीओ रितेश कुमार, सीओ राजीव रंजन, थाना प्रभारी राम नारायण पासवान, डॉ. संतोष कुमार, डॉ.भरत चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे।

बेनीपुर नर्सिंग कॉलेज में अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने किया टीका का शुभारंभ
बहेड़ा। बेनीपुर नर्सिंग कॉलेज में कोरोना से बचाव में टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार झा ने किया। इस दौरान स्वास्थ्य कर्मी, आशा कार्यकर्ता, आंगनवाड़ी सेविका व सहायिका को प्रथम चरण में टीकाकरण किया गया। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. अमरनाथ झा, अनुमंडल अस्पताल के प्रभारी उपाधीक्षक डॉ. आरसी झा, डॉ. शाहिद के देखरेख में स्वास्थ्य कर्मी मीनू सिंह, किरण कुमारी व सोनी मोनी को टीकाकरण किया गया। प्रत्येक सप्ताह सोमवार व गुरूवार का टीकाकरण करने का दिन निर्धारित किया गया है।

