कोरोना का कहर:डीएमसीएच के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में मधुबनी जिले के मधेपुर के 46 वर्षीय अधेड़ व्यक्ति की कोरोना से माैत

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
लहेरियासराय के चट्टी चौक पर जाम में फंसे बिना मास्क के लोग।
  • डीएमसीएच में 9 लोगों की हो चुकी है माैत, फिर भी सचेत नहीं हो रहे लोग

डीएमसीएच में कोरोना से रविवार की सुबह 9 बजे करीब एक व्यक्ति की फिर माैत हो गई। वह मधुबनी जिला के मधेपुर के 46 वर्षीय अधेड़ व्यक्ति थे। उसका इलाज डीएमसीएच के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में चल रहा था। मौत के बाद उसके शव को कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के तहत सुरक्षा के साथ अंतिम संस्कार के लिए उसके घर भेज दिया गया।

ज्ञात हो कि नवंबर माह के 22 दिनों में कोरोना से डीएमसीएच में 9 लोगों की माैत हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी लोग सतर्कता नहीं बरत रहे है। वहीं शुक्रवार को बिना सूचना के शहर के रहमगंज मोहल्ले में डीएमसीएच से एम्बुलेंस द्वारा के एक चिकित्सक के पिता का कोरोना शव भेजे जाने से वहां के लोगों में नाराजगी है।

शव श्मशान में पहुंचने पर लोगों के हंगामे के बाद लहेरियासराय पुलिस पहुंची। मामले की गंभीरता पर वहां स्थानीय लोगों को किसी तरह से समझा दिया गया। उसके बाद शव कोरोना का नहीं कहकर अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। लेकिन जैसे ही रविवार को मीडिया में कोरोना से मौत की खबर आई। उसके बाद से अस्पताल प्रशासन और पुलिस के प्रति लोगों में गुस्सा है।

लोगों का कहना है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज के शव को परिजनों को दिन में ही बिना पुलिस प्रशासन के ही सौंप दिया गया। कहना था कि इससे पहले भी शहर के एक महिला की मौत में ऐसा हुआ था। बाद में सदर एसडीओ के कहने पर रात में शव का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

