हुआ बवाल:रेलवे फाटक के अंदर घुसे बाइक सवार काे गुमटी मैन ने पकड़ा तो हुआ बवाल

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • विरोध में सैकड़ों मजदूरों ने की नारेबाजी, दोपहर तक रैंक पाइंट पर काम ठप

दरभंगा-समस्तीपुर के बीच दरभंगा-लेरियासराय रेलखंड में मंगलवार की सुबह लहेरियासराय चट्‌टी चौक पर एक बाइक सवार बंद गुमटी के अंदर घुस गया। इससे फाटक क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। उस दौरान दरभंगा की आेर से दो सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन बिहार संपर्क क्रांति और एक अन्य गाड़ी निकलने वाली थी। बाइक सवार के घुसने पर गुमटी मैन गणेश झा ने उसे पकड़कर आरपीएफ के हवाले कर दिया। पकड़ा गया अादमी लहेरियासराय रैक पाइंट का मजदूर है।

इसकी सूचना पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में मजदूर गुमटी मैन के पास पहुंच कर हंगामा शुरू कर दिए। सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक नारेबाजी करते हुए हंगामा करने लगे। रैक पाइंट पर मजदूरों ने काम बंद कर दिया। काफी मशक्कत के बाद तीन बजे से काम शुरू हो सका। आरपीएफ इंस्पेक्टर ब्रजेश कुमार ने बताया कि बाइक काे जब्त कर लिया गया है। वहीं बाइक सवार मो. अखलाखु को समस्तीपुर कोर्ट भेज दिया गया।

