नगर निगम प्रशासन का दावा:केएक टैंक व हरिबाेल तालाब छठ व्रतियाें के स्वागत काे तैयार, अन्य घाटाें की साफ-सफाई नहीं, लाेगों में नाराजगी

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के तालाबाें का एक भी घाट खतरनाक नहीं, की जा रही मानिटरिंग

छठ महापर्व को लेकर सभी लोग अपने-अपने स्तर से तैयारी में लगे हुए हैं। लेकिन नगर निगम प्रशासन की अाेर से घाटों की धीमी गति से चल रही तैयारी को लेकर लोग चिंतित हैं। अभी तालाब से कहीं पानी निकालने का काम चल रहा है तो कहीं बांस-बल्ला लगाने का काम पूरा नहीं हो पाया है। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण सरकार के घाटों पर लगाई गई कई पाबंदियों से लोग आक्रोशित भी दिख रहे हैं। निगम प्रशासन का कहना है कि लगातार मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। खतरनाक घाटों की सूचना नहीं है। ऐसे घाटों की सूचना मिलने पर बैरिकेडिंग कराई जाएगी।

दिन : मंगलवार, समय : 1:45 बजे, स्थान : आरएस टैंक, चट्टी चौक लहेरियासराय। यहां छठ घाट की तैयारी में पानी निकालने के लिए निगम की ओर से 4 पंप सेट लगाए गए थे। लेकिन काम 2 ही कर रहे थे। दूसरी ओर टैंक से जलकुंभी निकालने के काम में निगम के 8 लेबर लगे हुए थे। वहीं स्थानीय लोगों में घाट की तैयारी की सुस्त रफ्तार को लेकर आक्रोश व्याप्त था। दीपक कुमार ने कहा कि निगम की उदासीनता के कारण अब तक घाट व्रतियों के लिए तैयार नहीं हो पाया है। पोखर की चारों ओर गंदगी फैली हुई है।

निगम के जमादार दीपक राम ने बताया कि कल तक घाट की सफाई एवं तैयारी का काम कर लिया जाएगा। आरएस टैंक छठ घाट पर चट्टी चौक, आरएस टैंक, बाबूसाहब कॉलोनी, कबीलपुर, बलभद्रपुर, वाटरवेज कॉलोनी से वर्ती सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य देने आते हैं। उधर, 2:05 बजे लहेरियासराय के वीआईपी घाटों में से एक केएम टैंक का पूर्व पार्षद आशुतोष कुमार स्थानीय लोगांे के साथ तैयारियों का मुआयना कर रहे थे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि घाट की मुकम्मल तैयारी हो चुकी है। पानी में बैरिकेडिंग व खतरे का निशान लगा दिया गया है। 2:25 बजे बाकरगंज के महासेठ पोखर काे देखा गया। यह चारों अोर से गंदगी से पटा हुआ था। इसके पश्चिम व उत्तर से जलकुंभी निकाल कर बांस-बल्ला लगाए जा रहे थे।

जानिए घाटाेें की स्थिति

जिला स्कूल पोखर : सफाई कार्य में जुटे थे निगम के 10-12 कर्मी
जिला स्कूल परिसर में बने पोखर में निगम के 10 से 12 सफाई कर्मी सफाई कार्य में जुटे हुए थे। कुछ कर्मी पोखर से कुंभी एवं कचरा निकाल रहे थे। कुछ जलकुंभी को वाहन पर लोड कर रहे थे।

गंगासागर तालाब : 10 घाटाें में से एक भी सही तरीके से तैयार नहीं
विभिन्न तालाबों पर निगम के कुछ कर्मी सफाई में लगे थे। गंगासागर तालाब में 10 से अधिक घाट हैं। अब तक कोई भी घाट मुकम्मल तौर पर तैयार नहीं हुआ है। बैरिकेडिंग का काम चल रहा है।

दिग्घी पश्चिमी घाट : जलकुंभी निकाल दी गई, बैरिकेडिंग अधूरा
4 बजे दिग्घी पश्चिमी घाट पर सफाई का ही काम चल रहा था। तालाब से निकाली गई जलकुंभी एवं कचरे का निस्तारण नहीं किया गया है। बैरिकेडिंग का काम भी अधूरा ही था।

मिर्जा खां तालाब : डाला रखने के लिए नहीं की गई व्यवस्था
बेंता स्थित मिर्जा खां तालाब में सफाई कार्य बंद था। कुछ दूरी से जलकुंभी की सफाई करके बैरिकेडिंग कर दी गई थी। व्रतियों के प्रसाद रखने के स्थान पर गंदगी की सफाई नहीं की गई थी।

