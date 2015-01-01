पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:हरिबोल तालाब व केएम टैंक की मनमोहक सजावट, लाइट की जगमगाहट से घाट रोशन

  • सज-धजकर घाट तैयार, पार्षदों ने घाटों पर चूना व ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का कराया छिड़काव

छठ महापर्व को लेकर शहर के कई तालाबों के घाटों को सजा दिया गया है। इस कड़ी में शहर के भगवानदास मोहल्ला में हरिबोल तालाब, लहेरियासराय में केएम टैंक, दरभंगा स्टेशन के निकट हराही पोखर, मिर्जापुर में महथा पोखर और सुंदरपुर बीड़ा स्थित छठी पोखर पूरी तरह सजधज कर वर्तियों के लिए तैयार है। वहीं कई घाटों को तैयार करने का काम चल ही रहा है। छठ महापर्व की अंतिम तैयारी को लेकर लोगों ने खुद ही घाटों पर माेर्चा संभाला। निगम की ओर से किए गए कार्यों को फाइनल टच देने के लिए घर से कुदाल व बेलचा लेकर घाटों पर सुबह से ही पसीना बहाते नजर आए। निगम की ओर से घाटों की सफाई एवं बैरिकेडिंग का कार्य किया गया था।

जबकि लाेगों ने वर्तियों के प्रसाद की टोकरी एवं डाला रखने के लिए जमीन को समतलीकरण का कार्य खुद से करना पड़ा। अधिकतर तालाबों के घाटों पर लोगों ने घर से चौकी लाकर कमियों को दूर किया। कई वर्तियों के परिजनों ने पानी में खड़े होने के स्थान पर भी तख्ता लगा कर सुरक्षा को पुख्ता किया। तैयारी के अंतिम चरण में अधिकतर घाटों पर पार्षदों ने अपनी मौजूदगी में निगम कर्मियों से चुना एवं ब्लिचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव कराया। मिर्जाखां तालाब का ईदगाह घाट पर कुंभी निकालने का काम शाम तक चलता रहा। वहीं मिर्जा खां तालाब के ही धोबिया घाट का एक किनारा उदासीनता की भेंट चढ़ता नजर आया। यहां तैयारी के नाम पर केवल बैरिकेडिंग ही की गई है।

रुकह हो सूरज देव अरघ केर बेर...
खरना पूजा कर व्रतियों ने किया प्रसाद ग्रहण, शुरू हुआ 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास

अस्तांचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्यदान शुक्रवार को दिया जाएगा। व्रती आज से ही सूर्यदेव को मनाते हुए गाने लगे हैं कि रुकह हो सूरज देव अरघ केर बेर... उन्हें अर्घ्यदान से पहले सूरज अपने आकाशीय घर में छिप न जाएं इसको लेकर चिंता सताने लगा है। इसलिए अभी से गीत के ये स्वर व्रती के कंठ से फूट पड़े हैं। आरोग्य के देवता की आराधना में श्रद्धालु पूर्ण आस्था के साथ जुटे हुए हैं। चार दिवसीय इस पर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को व्रती ने खरना कर प्रसाद वितरण किया। फिर स्वयं प्रसाद ग्रहण कर व्रती 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत प्रारंभ कर दिया।

केएसडीएसयू के पीजी ज्योतिष विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ. कुणाल कुमार झा ने कहा कि आज संध्याकालीन 5 बजे के बाद व शनिवार को सुबह 6.42 के बाद अर्घदान होगा का उत्तम समय है। दूसरी ओर प्रशासन ने शहर से गांव तक के छठ घाटों को बैरिकेडिंग करवाया दिया है। सुरक्षा इंतजाम के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के बीच त्योहार मनाने के लिए बराबर सभी को पर्व मनाने के लिए अधिकारी कहते रहे। घर पर में भी व्रत करने की सलाह दी गई है। लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ की तैयारी जोरों है। आम लोगों से लेकर प्रशासन ने भी अपनी सहभागिता देने से कहीं पीछे नहीं रहे हैं। नदी एवं विभिन्न तालाबों में अत्यधिक पानी होने के कारण जगह-जगह प्रशासन की ओर से बैरिकेडिंग करवाया गया है। जिससे कहीं भक्तों के साथ किसी अनहोनी की घटना नहीं घट पाए। प्रखंड के बीचोंबीच बहने वाली कमला नदी के गुलरिया घाट, बलैता घाट एवं खनुआ घाट श्यामपुर के निकट नदी में बैरिकेडिंग करवाया गया है। वहीं प्रखंड के सभी गांव के लोगों से भी घाटों की बैरिकेडिंग कराने का अनुरोध किया गया है।

