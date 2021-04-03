पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:सीसीटीएनएस से जुड़ जाएंगे जिले के सभी 26 थाने, अब बहानेबाजी नहीं चल पाएगी

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • एफआईआर, केस डायरी, आरोप पत्र, स्टेशन डायरी आदि सब ऑनलाइन होंगे

अपराधियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में अब पुलिसिंग को अधिक समय नहीं लगेगा। क्राइम कंट्रोल ट्रैकिंग नेटवर्क सिस्टम (सीसीटीएनएस) के माध्यम से पुलिसिंग को काफी फायदा होगा। यह व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से शुक्रवार से लागू हो जाएगी। इसके माध्यम से पुलिस को किसी भी जिला में अपराधियों व गंभीर केस के आरोपियों के मामले में कई तरह की जानकारी उपलब्ध हो सकेगी। इतना ही नहीं, पुलिसिंग के माध्यम से यह भी पता चल सकता है कि किस नेजर के अपराधियों ने किस गैंग के साथ कहा-कहा और कब-कब अपराध किया है। नए क्राइम को लेकर पुलिस को गिरोह का पता लगाना भी आसान हो जाएगा।

सीसीटीएनएस के माध्यम से पुलिस को थाना में दर्ज होने वाली एफआईआर, केस डायरी, आरोप पत्र, यूडी केस, स्टेशन डायरी आदि भी ऑनलाइन होने से अब समय से कोर्ट में आरोप पत्र नहीं समर्पित करने में परेशानी की बात से निजात मिलेगी। अब बहाने बाजी नहीं होगी को डायरी और आरोप पत्र समर्पित करने के लिए कोर्ट में दौड़ना पड़ता है। सब कुछ ऑन लाइन होने से पटना से लेकर अन्य जिलों व कोर्ट में या फिर एसएसपी, एसपी ऑफिस में केस से संबंधित कागजात ऑन लाइन इंट्री होगी। और उसे अधिकारी देख कर स्थिति जान सकते हैं। एसएसपी बाबू राम ने पूछे जाने पर बताया कि तत्काल अब-तक 13 थानों में ऑनलाइन एंट्री हो गई है। शुक्रवार से अन्य 13 यानी 26 थानों में ऑनलाइन केस डायरी आदि का एंट्री शुरू हो जाएगी।

