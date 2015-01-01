पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एलएनएमयू:नैक मूल्यांकन को लेकर विवि के सभी विभाग जनवरी और फरवरी में आयोजित करेगा राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबिनार

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • तैयारी को लेकर प्रोवीसी ने की समीक्षा, संकायाध्यक्षों व विभागाध्यक्षों को दिए गए टास्क

एलएनएमयू के सभी विभाग माह जनवरी-फरवरी 2021 में एक राष्ट्रीय एवं एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबिनार आयोजित करेगा। कुलपति प्रो. सुरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने प्रतिकुलपति प्रो डॉली सिन्हा पर विवि में नैक एवं शैक्षिक उन्नयन की जिम्मेवारी सौंपी है। प्रोवीसी ने इस पर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए संकायवार संकायाध्यक्षों व विभागाध्यक्षों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की।

15 दिसंबर को वाणिज्य संकाय, ललित कला संकाय एवं शिक्षा संकाय के संकायाध्यक्षों एवं विभागाध्यक्षों की बैठक हुई थी। जबकि, बुधवार को मानविकी संकाय, विज्ञान संकाय एवं सामाजिक विज्ञान संकाय के संकायाध्यक्षों के विभागाध्यक्षों की समीक्षा बैठक हुई। प्रो. सिन्हा ने कहा कि सभी विभागों को शैक्षिक कैलेंडर एवं वार्षिक प्रतिवेदन बनाना चाहिए।

23 तक सभी भेज दें प्रस्ताव : कुलसचिव

कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद ने कहा कि वार्षिक प्रतिवेदन विवि कार्यालयों एवं कॉलेजों से भी मंगाया जा रहा है। सभी विभागों से कहा गया है कि दिनांक 23 दिसंबर तक अपने-अपने विभागों से एक राष्ट्रीय एवं एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय वेबनार, ऑनलाइन वर्कशॉप, कांफ्रेंस या सिम्पोजियम का प्रस्ताव, शीर्षक और संसाधन पुरुषों के नाम, आयोजन की तिथि सहित संबंधित संकायाध्यक्षों के माध्यम से विश्वविद्यालय को प्राप्त होना चाहिए।

इसके लिए प्रस्ताव आने के बाद विवि की ओर से 20 हजार रुपए प्रति विभाग देगा। जनवरी में सभी विभागाध्यक्ष अपने अपने विभागों में ऑनलाइन वर्ग चलाने के लिए न्यूनतम सुविधा मुहैया कराने संबंधी राशि का आकलन कर प्रस्ताव कुलसचिव के कार्यालय में जमा करेंगे। इसके लिए सभी संकायाध्यक्षों को अधिकृत किया गया है।

