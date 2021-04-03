पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:बैखोफ घूम रहे बदमाश कभी भी दे सकते हैं घटना काे अंजाम, कार्रवाई की मांग की

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला राजद प्रवक्ता के घर हुए हमले में अबतक पुलिस के हाथ खाली

एक तरफ सत्ताधारी दल अपने चुस्त पुलिसिया व्यवस्था की ढोल पीटते नहीं थकते। वहीं, दूसरी ओर अपराधियों का बोलबाला इस कदर सर सवार है कि पुलिसिया दबिश भी उनके समक्ष नतमस्तक होते दिखाई दे रही है। पीड़िता की माने तो न्याय की अपेक्षा दरभंगा पुलिस से करना अब राहें बटोरना प्रतीत हो रहा है। जिला राजद प्रवक्ता अमित सहनी के घर हुए आपराधिक हमले में पुलिसिया दबिश का सुस्त होना ही अपराधियों के बढ़ते मनोबल का कारण बन रहा है। मालूम हो कि बीते 24 जनवरी को जमानत पर रिहा अपराधियों ने अमित सहनी के घर पर अचानक रंगदारी मांगने आ पहुंचे। इसी बीच जब श्री सहनी की मां ने विरोध किया तो पिस्टल के बल घर के अंदर घुसकर जमकर लूटपाट मचाया। साथ ही घर में मौजूद परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ भी दुर्व्यवहार कर मारपीट की घटना की अंजाम दिया। इसी क्रम में राजद नेता सहनी के मां के साथ अपराधियों ने इतनी बेरहमी से मारपीट किया कि उनका हाथ टूट गया। जब भीड़ जुटने लगी तो अपराधियों ने आज न कल हत्या कर देने की धमकी देकर मौके से फरार हो गए। अनहोनी होने पर पुलिस को जिम्मेवार मानने पर वे मजबूर होंगे | जिला राजद प्रवक्ता अमित सहनी ने कहा है कि अपराधियों द्वारा लगातार धमकी दिए जाने से उनका परिवार दहशत है। पुलिसिया सुस्ती से लगने लगा है कि उक्त अपराधी फिर से एक बड़ी घटना को अंजाम दे सकते है। थाना स्तरों पर कार्रवाई के स्तरों से सभी अवगत है। ऐसे में हर गतिविधि की सूचना वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक को वे लगातार दे रहें है। साथ ही जिला प्रवक्ता ने सुस्त प्रशासनिक रवैये को लेकर कहा कि किन्ही भी अनहोनी होने पर सर्वप्रथम पुलिस को जिम्मेवार मानने पर वे मजबूर होंगे।

हत्या की धमकी के बाद भी पुलिसिया चौकसी शून्य
थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराने के बाद से ही उक्त कांड के अपराधी द्वारा लगातार जान से मारने की धमकी दी जा रही है। पीड़ित परिजनों के द्वारा इसकी सूचना वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक से लेकर थाना तक को लगातार दी जा रही है। लेकिन कार्रवाई व सुनवाई के नाम मानों शुन्य हो रहा है। पीड़ित महिला ने बताया कि अपराधियों द्वारा इतनी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद भी पुलिस अगर कार्रवाई करने की स्थिति में नहीं है। ऐसे में पुलिस प्रशासन से न्याय की अपेक्षा भी बेकार है। अपराधी किन्ही भी समय उनके पुत्र सहित परिवार के सदस्यों की हत्या कर सकते है। पीड़िता ने कहा कि कुछ भी अप्रिय घटना उनके व परिजनों संग होती है शत प्रतिशत जिम्मेवारी पुलिस की होगी।

