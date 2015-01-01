पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पूजा की तैयारी:काेराेना से बचाव काे लेकर घाटों पर लगाई जा रही है बैरिकेडिंग ताकि व्रती नहीं लगा सकें पानी में डुबकी

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • डीएम व एसएसपी ने संयुक्त रूप से शहर के हराही पोखर व किलाघाट के घाटों का किया निरीक्षण

छठ महापर्व को लेकर जिला पदाधिकारी डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम एवं वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक बाबूराम ने अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी राकेश गुप्ता, पुलिस उपाधीक्षक अनोज कुमार,बीडीअाे सदर एवं सीओ सदर के साथ दरभंगा रेलवे स्टेशन अवस्थित हराही पोखर एवं सीएम कॉलेज के समीप अवस्थित किलाघाट का निरीक्षण किया।इस दौरान डीएम ने सीओ सदर को घाट की गहराई का पता लगाकर चारों तरफ से इस तरह बैरिकेडिंग कराने के निर्देश दिए कि कोई व्यक्ति पानी में डुबकी नहीं लगा सके। मालूम हाे कि कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सरकार की अाेर से जारी दिशा-निर्देश के अनुसार इस वर्ष पानी में खड़े रहकर सूर्योदय एवं सूर्यास्त के समय अर्घ्य देनेवालों को पानी में डुबकी लगाने से परहेज करने को कहा गया है।

साथ ही 80 वर्ष से ऊपर के बुजुर्ग, 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चे, बीमार एवं गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रस्त व्यक्तियों को छठ घाट पर न जाने की सलाह दी गई है। डीएम ने जिले के छठ व्रतियों से अपील की गई है कि वे यथासंभव अपने घर के समीप ही छठ घाट बनाकर छठ व्रत का आयोजन करें। निरीक्षण के दौरान जिलाधिकारी ने हराही पोखर एवं किलाघाट पर कोविड 19 से बचाव, प्रकाश एवं सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था को लेकर भी उपस्थित अधिकारियों को कई निर्देश दिए।

लोगों को मास्क का उपयोग करना जरूरी

महापर्व छठ को लेकर स्थानीय थाना परिसर में शांति समिति की बैठक की गई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता थाना प्रभारी गौतम कुमार ने की। छठ पर्व में कोविड 19 को लेकर विशेष दिशा निर्देश दिया गया। दो गज दूरी मास्क है जरुरी हर हाल में लागू हो। छठ घाट पर आतिशबाजी नहीं होगी। बैठक में कुशेश्वरस्थान के बीडीओ अशोक कुमार जिज्ञासु, सीओ त्रिवेणी प्रसाद और कुशेश्वरस्थान के बीडीओ रतनेश्वर कुमार, सीओ मनोज कुमार श्रीवास्तव, जितेन्द्र ठाकुर, प्रवीण भारती, जैरूण पासवान, गणेश राय, सुशील सिंह, बलराम सिंह भी थे।

कहीं भी भव्य पूजा पंडाल व तोरणद्वार का निर्माण नहीं होगा

सिंहवाड़ा | लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर मंगलवार को सिंहवाड़ा व सिमरी थाना परिसर में शांति समिति की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक के दौरान सीओ चौधरी वसंत कुमार सिंह, सिंहवाड़ा व सिमरी थानाध्यक्ष क्रमशः अमित कुमार व हरिकिशोर यादव की उपस्थिति में छठ पूजा काे शांति व सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में संपन्न कराने की अपील की गई। बैठक में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार की अाेर से जारी गाइडलाइन पर चर्चा करते हुए छठ महापर्व मनाने की बात कही गई। इस दौरान कहा गया कि छठ पूजा को लेकर कहीं भी भव्य पूजा पंडाल व तोरणद्वार का निर्माण नहीं होगा। न ही कहीं मेले का आयोजन होगा। पूजा पंडालों में भीड़ न हो, इस पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाना जरूरी है।

वहीं, ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्र पर पूर्ण रूप से पाबंदी रहेगी। सार्वजनिक जगहों पर लोगों के एकत्रित होने से बचना है वैसी जगहों पर मास्क की व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। छठ पूजा के दौरान घाटों पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के तहत बैरिकेडिंग व घाटों पर सोशल डिस्टेंस, मास्क लगाने एवं सैनेटाइजिंग पर विस्तार पूर्वक चर्चा की गई। थाना क्षेत्र की विभिन्न पंचायतों के गांवों से आए गणमान्य लोग एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों को छठ पर्व को कोरोना काल के मद्देनजर सादगी एवं शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मनाने की अपील की गई। मौके पर सरपंच मनोज झा, मुखिया सुधीरकान्त मिश्र, अहमद अली तमन्ने, लाल पासवान, स्वर्णकार शंभू ठाकुर, नदीम बाबा, अंजनी शाही, एएसआई लक्ष्मण सिंह भी थे।

