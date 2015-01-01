पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:मजबूत लोकतंत्र का बनें साक्षी, क्योंकि वोट डालना आपका संवैधानिक अधिकार ही नहीं, कर्तव्य भी है

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • अखिल भारतीय मारवाड़ी महिला सम्मेलन की अपील, पहले मतदान तब जलपान

अखिल भारतीय मारवाड़ी महिला सम्मेलन की दरभंगा शाखा ने शनिवार को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर शुक्रवार को मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान चलाया। शाखा की जिला अध्यक्ष किरण बूबना ने हर महिला मतदाता से अपील की कि पहले परिवार के सभी वोटरों के साथ मतदान की कीजिए, उसके बाद जलपान कीजिएगा। अपना बहुमूल्य वोट डालकर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत कीजिए। उन्होंने वोटरों को समझाया कि उन्हें अपने मतदाता अधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करना चाहिए। यह सोच बदलनी चाहिए कि कोई कुछ नहीं करता।

हम अपने एक वोट के जरिए अच्छे विधायक को चुने जो जमीनी स्तर का नेता हो और हमारे लिए काम करे। हमारे शहर के लिए सोचे। उन्होंने लोगों से जातिवाद व धर्म से ऊपर उठकर विकास करने वाले उम्मीदवार को चुनने की अपील की। वोट की कीमत पहचाने। वैसे उम्मीदवार को चुनिए जो दरभंगा शहर का सर्वांगीण विकास कर सके।

औद्योगिक विकास करने वाले को चुनें : विनोद कुमार पंचारी
दरभंगा यूनेस्को क्लब के अध्यक्ष एवं मिथिलांचल इंडस्ट्रियल चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स के अध्यक्ष विनोद कुमार पंसारी ने वोटरों से विकास के साथ साथ औद्योगिकरण करने वाले उम्मीदवार को चुनने की अपील की ताकि रोजगार का सृजन हो सके।
विकास को समर्पित उम्मीदवार को करें चयन : नीलम पंसारी
अखिल भारतीय मारवाड़ी महिला सम्मेलन की अंचल उपाध्यक्ष नीलम पंसारी ने कहा कि मतदान करना न सिर्फ भारतीय नागरिक का अधिकार है। बल्कि यह उनका मौलिक कर्तव्य भी है। ऐसे विधायक को चुनाव करें जो क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए समर्पित हो।

