पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धान की खरीद नहीं:भाजपा के नेता कृषि बिल को किसान के हित में बताती है जो हास्यास्पद है, वे गुमराह कर रहे हैं

दरभंगा11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदर्शन करते सीपीआई कार्यकर्ता।
  • सरकारी दर पर कहीं नहीं खरीदे जा रहे किसानों से धान, 1000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल बेचने को मजबूर हैं किसान
  • अभी तक किसानों का एक कनमा धान नहीं बिका

सीपीआई के जिला सचिव व जिला के किसान नेता नारायणजी झा ने प्रेस बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि अभी तक एक कनमा भी किसानों का धान सरकार नहीं खरीद की है, जो अत्यंत दुःखद है। सरकार अगर अपने समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानों से धान खरीदती है तो किसानों थोड़ी राहत मिलती है।

किसान इस वर्ष धान की फसल सरकार स्तर पर नहीं खरीद करने के कारण मजबूरन व्यवसायी के हाथ मात्र 1000 रु प्रति क्विंटल दाम पर किसान बेच रहे हैं। वहीं, झा ने कहा कि विगत वर्षों में व्यवसायी भी इस अवधि में 1400 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान की खरीद करते थे।

इतना ही नहीं गेहूं तैयार होने के समय व्यवसायी द्वारा 1900 रु. प्रति क्विंटल खरीद करते थे परंतु अभी 1500 रु. क्विंटल मात्र खरीदारी व्यवसायी कर रहे हैं। यह कौन सी किसान नीति है? भाजपा के नेताओं को इसका जवाब हम किसानों को देना चाहिए।

यदि सरकार गेहूं और धान की निर्धारित मूल्य पर किसानों से तत्काल क्रय करती तो यह नौबत किसानों के सामने नहीं आती। सरकार इस बीच किसान विरोधी बिल लेकर आ गई है। भाजपा के नेता इस बिल को किसान के हित में बताती है जो हास्यास्पद है।

सरकार कितना किसान हितैषी है, यह उजागर हो गई है। दरभंगा जिला में ही सकरी, लौहट, रैयाम चीनी मिल और अशोक पेपर मील वर्षों से बंद पड़े हैं। परंतु एनडीए के नेता नीतिश कुमार से ले कर भाजपा के नेताओं तक को बंद पड़े मीलों को खुलवाने की चिंता नहीं है।

बाढ़ के कारण उत्तर बिहार के किसानों का बड़े पैमाने पर फसल क्षति हुआ था मगर सरकार एक भी किसानों को फसल क्षति का भुगतान नही की है। सरकार को अगर किसानों की हित इतनी ही प्यारी है तो अभी भी बची हुए किसानों की धान की खरीद समर्थन मूल्य पर करें।

कृषि बिल वापस लेने समेत अन्य मांगों को लेकर प्रखंड मुख्यालय पर किया प्रदर्शन

हनुमाननगर, प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय समेत मनरेगा कार्यालय पर बुधवार को सीपीआई (एम) प्रखंड कमेटी की ओर से प्रदर्शन किया गया। प्रदर्शनकारी किसान बिल संबंधित तीनों कानून वापस लेने, हनुमान नगर प्रखंड को जलजमाव से मुक्ति दिलाने, वंचित बाढ़ पीड़ितों को बाढ़ सहायता राशि देने, किसानों को खाद बीज देने, जल नल योजना में हुई लूट की जांच, सभी जरूरतमंद को जॉब कार्ड देने, मनरेगा योजना से सभी को काम और नरसरा,रुपौली,गोढ़ैला, पटोरी,मोरो समेत विभिन्न पंचायतों में मनरेगा योजना में हुई लूट की जांच कराने की मांग कर रहे थे।

किसान नेता उपेंद्र महतो की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीपीआईएम राज्य सचिव मंडल सदस्य ललन चौधरी ने कहा कि कृषि संबंधी तीनों काले कानून के खिलाफ देशव्यापी किसान आंदोलन चल रहा हैं लेकिन सरकार आंदोलनकारी किसानों के मांगो को मानने से भाग रही है।

सभा को सीपीआईएम राज्य सचिव मंडल सदस्य श्याम भारती, रामप्रीत राम, रामसागर पासवान, सुधीर पासवान, प्रेमलाल साह, राज किशोर पासवान, रामनाथ राम, बैजनाथ पासवान, श्यामा ठाकुर, दूर्गी देवी, सुनैना देवी आदि ने भी संबोधित किया।

माले ने शुरू किया जागरूकता अभियान

दरभंगा, मोदी सरकार के किसान विरोधी तीनों कानून के बारे में किसानों व मजदूरों के बीच जागरूकता फैलाने के लिए जागरूकता अभियान के तहत देकुली गांव के गाछी में बुधवार को बिलटू राम की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई।

बैठक को सं‍बोधित करते हुए भाकपा (माले) के राज्य कमेटी सदस्य अभिषेक कुमार ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार किसानों को अडानी-अम्बानी का गुलाम बनाने की मंशा से किसानों के मांग के विपरीत तीनों कानून लाई है। यह कानून के खिलाफ चल रहा लड़ाई पंजाब व हरियाणा के किसानों के लड़ाई के साथ बिहार सहित पूरे देश के किसानों को खड़ा होना होगा।

मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही का जवाब देना होगा। उन्होंने 29 दिसम्बर को पटना के गांधी मैदान में बड़ी संख्या में चलने का आह्वान किया। बैठक को अनिरुद्ध पासवान, रामचंद्र पासवान, सैनी पासवान, जगदीश पासवान, मंगल पासवान, महेंद्र यादव आदि ने भी विचार रखा। बैठक में जिले में बढ़ते आपराधिक घटनाओं को रोकने में पुलिस की नाकामी पर चिंता जाहिर किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें