कार्रवाई:दरभंगा रेंज में 761 पर सीसीए की हुई कार्रवाई

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
क्राइम कंट्रोल एक्ट को लेकर रेंज के पुलिस अधिकारी सख्त बने हुए हैं। इस बीच 20 जुलाई से अब तक 761 शातिरों जो जेल से बाहर हैं। वह बाहर रह कर शांतिभंग कर सकते हैं या फिर चुनाव प्रभावित कर सकते हैं। उनके खिलाफ सीसीए 3 की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। उनमें दरभंगा जिला की पुलिस अव्वल है। यहां 464 पर सीसीए 3, समस्तीपुर में 170 और मधुबनी में 127 पर सीसीए का प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। इन सभी को क्षेत्र से बाहर या फिर जिला से बाहर करने की बिंदुओं पर निर्णय लेना है। वहीं, निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई की जद में सैकड़ों असमाजिक तत्व हैं। दरभंगा 21800 को नोटिस दिया गया है। वहीं, 12046 को बांडडाउन किया गया है।

