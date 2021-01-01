पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ठंड व शीतलहर बरकरार, सुबह 9 बजे छाया रहा कुहासा, धूप निकलने से राहत, अभी चार दिनों तक ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह करीब छह बजे तापमान 8 डिग्री व धूप निकलने के बाद तापमान दोपहर में 24 डिग्री तक पहुंचा

पिछले कई दिनों से छाई शीतलहर व ठिठुरन वाली ठंड से मंगलवार को लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। सुबह 9 बजे तक छाए घने कोहरे के बावजूद करीब 10 बजे में जब धूप खिली तो मौसम सुहाना हो गया। जिससे तापमान में वृद्धि हुई और लोगों ने ठंड से राहत पाया। मंगलवार को गुनगुनी धूप निकलने से ठिठुरन से परेशान लोगों को राहत मिली। लोग घरों से निकल कर छत, आंगन और पार्को में धूप का आनंद लेने पहुंच गए। धूप निकलने के बाद से सुबह की अपेक्षा दोपहर में तापमान में करीब 15 डिग्री तक की वृद्धि हुई। सुबह करीब छह बजे जहां तापमान 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस था वहीं धूप निकलने के बाद तापमान दोपहर में 24 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। धूप खिलने से बाजारों में रौनक लौटी।

सर्दी के कारण देरी से खुलने वाले बाजार मंगलवार को जल्दी खुले

सर्दी के कारण देरी से खुलने वाले बाजार मंगलवार को अपेक्षाकृत जल्दी खुले तथा लोगों को आवाजाही भी अधिक रही। आसमान साफ रहने से ग्रामीण इलाकों से बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीददारी के लिए बाजार पहुंचे। दिनभर धूप रहने के बावजूद ज्यों-ज्यों दिन बढ़ा और शाम हुई मौसम ने पुनः करवट बदली और ठंड व कनकनी बढ़ गई। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक ठंड का असर अभी तीन - चार दिनों जारी रहेगा। लेकिन आसमान साफ रहने के कारण दिन में धूप खिलेगी। लेकिन सुबह-शाम कोहरे का प्रकोप जारी रहेगा।

