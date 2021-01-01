पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ठंड से फिलहाल नहीं मिलेगी निजात, 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड डे व शीतलहर का रहेगा प्रकोप, पछिया हवा से बनी रहेगी कनकनी

दरभंगा6 घंटे पहले
  • दिन में 11 बजे के बाद धूप निकली, मगर नहीं मिली खास राहत, मौसम में लगातार हो रहे परिवर्तन

पिछले कई दिनों से ठंड अपने चरम पर है। कंपकंपाती ठंड व कुहासे के कारण जन जीवन पिछले पंद्रह-बीस दिनों से अस्त व्यस्त है। ठंड के कारण लोगों की दिनचर्या में परिवर्तन हो गया है और लोगों के कार्य प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। लेकिन ठंड कमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। हालांकि पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से मौसम में कुछ परिवर्तन हुआ लेकिन ठंड से राहत नहीं मिल रही है। वहीं, रेल सेवा जहां 10-15 मिनट प्रभावित रही वहीं, हवाई सेवा भी प्रभावित हुआ। चार में से आज दो ही हवाई सेवा चालू रह सका। शुक्रवार की सुबह 11 बजे के बाद धूप खिलने के बावजूद भी ठंड कम नहीं हुई। लेकिन दिन में धूप निकलने से लोगों ने कुछ राहत की सांसें ली। खासकर बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को धूप निकलने से अधिक राहत मिली।

सुबह में रहेगा कुहासा व दोपहर में होगा साफ

डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद केंद्रीय कृषि विवि के नोडल पदाधिकारी डॉ. ए सत्तार ने बताया कि 3 फरवरी तक कोल्ड दे व शीतलहर रहेगी। सुबह में कुहासा रहेगा, वह दोपहर में साफ होगा। इस बीच अधिकतम तापमान 15 से 17 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 5 से 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा।

अहमदाबाद, मुम्बई की सेवा रही रद्द दिल्ली और बेंगलुरु की उड़ी फ्लाइट

कनकनी के साथ हार कंपाने वाली ठंड के बीच मौसम साफ रहने को लेकर शुक्रवार को दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट पर यात्रियों की भीड़ बढ़ी रही। आज फिर से अहमदाबाद के लिए उड़ान सेवा रद्द रही जबकि मुम्बई की सेवा भी आज बाधित रही। सुबह 9 बजे तक कुहासे रहने के बाद मौसम साफ था बेंगलुरु की हवाई जहाज यहां पहुंची और यात्रियों को लेकर रवाना हुई। दोपहर बाद दिल्ली की भी सेवा सामान्य सा ही रहा मगर मुम्बई की सेवा रद्द रही। अहमदाबाद की सेवा एक दिन मात्र 11 जनवरी को शुरू होने के बाद से बाधित ही है। दो उड़ान रद्द रहने की पुष्टि एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर बीके मंडल ने की है।

