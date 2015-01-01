पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में सफलता के लिए एकाग्रता और समय प्रबंधन बहुत आवश्यक : डॉ. मुश्ताक

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम कॉलेज में संचालित अल्पसंख्यक कोचिंग के छात्रों के बीच पुस्तकों का हुआ नि:शुल्क वितरण

प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं तथा सामान्य डिग्रियों के लिए निर्धारित पाठ्यक्रम अलग-अलग होते हैं। इसलिए प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में सफलता के लिए समय- प्रबंधन के साथ-साथ एकाग्रता भी आवश्यक है। ललित नारायण मिथिला विश्वविद्यालय के कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद ने सीएम कॉलेज में चल रहे अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच निःशुल्क पुस्तक वितरण करते हुए उक्त बातें कहीं। उन्होंने कहा कि अब बीएड पास करने के बाद सीटेट और एसटेट परीक्षा पास करना अनिवार्य है। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में रोजगार के अधिक अवसर उपलब्ध हैं।

राष्ट्रीय स्तर की परीक्षा के लिए नियमित अध्ययन करें

प्राचार्य प्रो. विश्वनाथ झा ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रतियोगिता के लिए विषय-ज्ञान एवं नियमित अध्ययन अनिवार्य है। कॉलेज का नि:शुल्क कोचिंग केंद्र अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग के छात्रों के लिए बड़ा वरदान है। इसके लिए बिहार सरकार के अपर मुख्य सचिव आमिर सुब्हानी एवं कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद का प्रयास सराहनीय है।

‘किसी भी परीक्षा के लिए आवश्यक है कि प्रतिभागी पाठ्यक्रम के साथ सामान्य ज्ञान पर भी नजर रखें’

पीजी उर्दू के विभागाध्यक्ष प्रो. आफताब अशरफ ने कहा कि किसी भी परीक्षा के लिए यह आवश्यक है कि प्रतिभागी पाठ्यक्रम के साथ-साथ सामान्य ज्ञान पर भी नजर रखें। डॉ. अहमद ने छात्र-छात्राओं को मनोवैज्ञानिक तौर-तरीके को अपनाने की वकालत की और प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा की गंभीरता पर प्रकाश डाला। कोचिंग के शिक्षक डॉ. वजाहत वसीयुल्लाह, डॉ. असलम, डॉ. बशीर, डॉ. इक्तेखार, डॉ. एजाज अहमद आदि ने अपने विचार रखे। इस अवसर पर सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रतियोगिता से संबंधित पुस्तकें नि:शुल्क दी गई। मो. रजाउल्लाह, मो. सुहेल ने पुस्तक-वितरण में सहयोग किया। अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण विभाग, बिहार सरकार, पटना की ओर से संचालित इस कोचिंग का नोडल एजेंसी मौलाना मजहरूल हक अरबी-फारसी विश्वविद्यालय है। स्थानीय निदेशक डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद हैं। इस कोचिंग में 60 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं के अलावा 20 गैर अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राओं को भी नि:शुल्क कोचिंग की सुविधा प्राप्त है। विपिन कुमार सिंह ने धन्यवाद ज्ञापन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें