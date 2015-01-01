पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना की तैयारी:सख्त सुरक्षा में आज हाेगी मतगणना, अर्द्धसैनिक बल व पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स तैनात, केंद्रों पर सीसीटीवी से भी होगी निगरानी

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रों पर 400 पुलिस अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था के कार्यों में लगाया गया है

शिवधारा बाजार समिति और महिला आईटीआई में मंगलवार को मतगणना होगी। इसके लिए सुरक्षा की कड़ी व्यवस्था के बीच ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। बाजार समिति में मतगणना को लेकर शिवधारा और दिल्ली मोड़ से दूर प्रत्याशियों की गाड़ियां खड़ी की जाएगी। वहीं, अधिकारियों व गाड़ियां अंदर बने पार्किंग में पार्क किया जाएगा। इसी तरह आईटीआई में अधिकारियों की गाड़ियां यहां के मतगणना के लिए पार्क किया जाएगा और प्रत्याशियों सहित अन्य के लिए थलवारा रोड में स्थित स्कूल होली मेरी में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था है। इन मार्गों में वाहन का परिचालन सामान्य लोगों के लिए बंद किया गया है। बाजार समिति में शिवधारा चौक और दिल्ली मोड़ मार्ग को आम लोगों के लिए बंद किया गया है। दोनों मतगणना केन्द्रों को त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा और सीसीटीवी की जद में रखा गया है। केंद्रीय अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की 2 कम्पनी तथा बीएमपी की 3 कम्पनी जिला में आ चुकी है। जबकि 400 पुलिस अधिकारियों और कर्मियों को सुरक्षा-व्यवस्था कार्यों में लगाया गया है। एसएसपी बाबू राम ने कहा कि मतगणना के अवसर पर विधि-व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर इन कम्पनियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में संबंधित एसडीओ और एसडीपीओ के नेतृत्व में की गई है। विधि-व्यवस्था भंग करने वालों की गिरफ्तारी का आदेश | मतगणना के दिन विधि-व्यवस्था तथा साम्प्रदायिक सद्भभाव बिगाड़ने की कोशिश करने वालों से कड़ाई से निपटने के निर्देश पुलिस मुख्यालय की ओर से दिए गए निर्देश पर किया गया है। इस आलोक में इन बलों तथा सभी पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को विधि-व्यवस्था हर हाल में अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने तथा उपद्रवियों से कड़ाई से निपटने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। अगर किसी व्यक्ति की ओर से विधि व्यवस्था भंग करने की सम्भावना हो तो इसके लिए निरोधात्मक गिरफ्तारी करने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए गए हैं।कुछ चिह्नित लोगों पर 24 घंटे नजर| इस संबंध में कुछ चिन्हित लोगों पर 24 घंटे नजर रखने के लिए भी संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया गया है। विजय जुलूस के संबंध में सिविल प्रशासन की ओर से अलग से निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे की बात एसएसपी ने कही है।

शहर से लेकर केंद्र तक केंद्रीय अर्द्धसैनिक बलों की 2 कंपनी और बीएमपी की 3 कंपनी की तैनाती

जाले में मतगणना काे लेकर हलचल उम्मीदवारों ने कार्यकर्ताओं काे भेजा

रविवार को प्रत्याशियों के आवास पर मतगणना हॉल में अपने-अपने कार्यकर्ताओं भेजने की तैयारी की गई। मतगणना हॉल में जाने वाले अधिकांश कार्यकर्ता रविवार की शाम ही दरभंगा चले गए। उनलोगों ने बताया वे लोग रात्रि विश्राम दरभंगा में करेंगे। भाजपा अतिपिछड़ा प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि इस चुनाव में 61 प्रतिशत महिला एवं 47 प्रतिशत पुरुषों ने अपना मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने महिलाओं के कहने पर शराब बंदी लागू की थी। उन्होंने दावा करते हुए कहा कि शराबबंदी से खुश होकर अधिकांश महिलाओं ने एनडीए को ही अपना मतदान दिया है। उन्हें पूरा विश्वास है कि जीवेश कुमार दूसरी बार इस क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगें।

अपने प्रथम कार्यकाल पूरा कर दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए पुनः जीत दर्ज करने वाला जीवेश कुमार पहला विधायक होंगे। सहसपुर पंचायत के चंदौना स्थित अपने आवास पर भाजपा के प्रत्याशी सह निवर्तमान विधायक जीवेश कुमार अपनी जीत तय मान रहे हैं। विधानसभा चुनाव में लगभग 1 लाख 68 हजार मतदाताओं ने अपना-अपना मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया है। इस चुनाव में महिलाओं ने काफी बढ़-चढ़ मतदान किया है। कांग्रेस सह महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी डॉ. मशकूर उस्मानी चुनाव के बाद अपने दरभंगा स्थित आवास पर है, इसकी जानकारी उनके एक कार्यकर्ता ने दी।

मतगणना केंद्रों पर 3 लेयर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था धारा 144 लागू, नहीं निकाले जाएंगे जुलूस

दरभंगा| जिले के 10 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में हुए चुनाव की मंगलवार काे हाेने वाली मतगणना की तैयारी समीक्षा मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एचआर श्रीनिवास ने ऑन लाइन की। उन्होंने डीएम को मतगणना केंद्र पर फास्ट इंटरनेट की व्यवस्था रखने, मतगणना केन्द्रों पर 3 लेयर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रखने, प्रथम लेयर में सीपीएमएफ, दूसरे लेयर में बीएमपी और तीसरे लेयर में जिला सशस्त्र बल काे रखने का निर्देश दिया।
उन्होंने कहा कि मतगणना की सभी प्रक्रिया एवं सभी स्थलों पर वीडियोग्राफी कराई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि जितने भी प्रपत्र हैं उसे अच्छी तरह से भरा जाए। पोस्टल बैलट एवं ईवीएम की गिनती साथ-साथ चलेगी। पोस्टल बैलट तीन प्रकार के हैं प्रथम सरकारी सेवकों के, दूसरा 80 वर्ष से ऊपर वाले एवं पीडब्ल्यूडी वोटर्स के तथा तीसरा मतदान कर्मियों के। उन्होंने कहा कि अंतिम परिणाम की घोषणा के पूर्व निर्वाची पदाधिकारी प्रेक्षक की अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र प्राप्त कर लेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मतगणना के दिन पूरे शहर में धारा-144 (निषेधाज्ञा) लागू रहेगी, इसलिए कोई भी विजय जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा।
तीव्र गति से मतगणना कराएं निर्वाची पदाधिकारी : डीएम | डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम ने सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारियाें को कहा कि अपने पदाधिकारियों एवं कर्मियों के साथ बैठक कर उन्हें आवश्यक निर्देश दे देंगे। वज्रगृह से मतगणना हॉल तक ईवीएम लाने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में कर्मी रहेंगे एवं किसी एक पदाधिकारी को इसकी जिम्मेदारी दे दें, ताकि जैसे ही एक राउंड की गिनती पूरी हो, दूसरे राउंड की गिनती के लिए मशीन टेबुल के समीप उपलब्ध रहे। उन्होंने सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी को तीव्र गति से मतगणना कराने के निर्देश दिए। नगर आयुक्त मनेश कुमार मीणा, उप विकास आयुक्त तनय सुल्तानिया, अपर समाहर्ता विभूति रंजन चौधरी के अलावा सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

