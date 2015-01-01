पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उत्साह:मतगणना केंद्र पर जुटी कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़

दरभंगा सदर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्रों पर एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में दिखा उत्साह

विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना स्थल पर दोपहर बाद से एनडीए गठबंधन के कार्यकर्ताओं का जमावड़ा लगना शुरू हो गया। सुबह के 11 बजे के रुझान को देखकर महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता में खुशी का माहौल था। किन्तु 11 बजे के बाद का रुझान आने के बाद महागठबंधन के कार्यकर्ता का जमावड़ा मतगणना स्थान से काम होने लगा। वहीं एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़ जुटनी लगी। कार्यकर्ता की भीड़ इतनी थी कि एनएच 57 पर छोटी बारी गाड़ियों की लम्बी लाइन लग गई। जिसको लेकर बाजार समिति चौक के पास बेरीकेट लगा कर मार्ग बंद कर दिया गया। जीत हार को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच तरह- तरह की चर्चा गर्म रही। सभी के हाथ में बीजेपी का झंडा और कंधे पर भगवा रंग का गमछा दिख रहा था।

कार्यकर्ता बार- बार योगी मोदी जय श्री राम का नारा लगा रहे थे। सभी के हाथों में गेंदा फूल की माला और हाथ में गुलदस्ता थे। मतगणना स्थल के बाहर बाजार समिति चौक पर खरे कार्यकर्ता जीते प्रत्याशी को जीत का बधाई देने के लिए खड़े थे। उधर, सांसद गोपाल जी ठाकुर शाम के करीब चार बजे मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर पहुंचे। कार्यकर्ता से मिल कर बाहर से ही वापस हो गए। जहां उन्हें कार्यकर्ता ने रंग गुलाल एवं फूल के माला पहना कर उनका स्वगत किया।

... और जब कार्यकर्ताओं का टूटा सब्र का बांध
प्रत्याशी को बाहर आने में लेट होता देख कर कार्यकर्ताओं के सब्र का बांध टूट रहा था। चुनाव परिणाम आने के बाद बाजार समिति चौक पर एनडीए के तीन प्रत्याशियों का समर्थक और महागठबंधन के एक प्रत्याशियों का समर्थक आपने नेता के आने के इंतजार में खड़े थे। किन्तु जीते प्रत्याशी को आने में विलंब होते देख कर कार्यकर्ता कई वर प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र में प्रवेश कर गए। जिसे पुलिस बल ने बाहर किया गया। बेनीपुर से एनडीए के जीते प्रत्याशी विनय कुमार चौधरी सब से पहले मतगणना केंद्र से बाहर निकले। जिन्हें माला पहनाने के लिए कार्यकर्ता दौड़ं। बाद में दरभंगा शहरी से जीते विधायक संजय सरावगी निकले। जिन्हें कार्यकर्ता ने गर्म जोशी से स्वगत किया।
डॉ. फराज फातमी का महिला कार्यकर्ताओं बंधाया ढाढ़स
एनडीए के दरभंगा ग्रामीण से उप विजेता प्रत्याशी डॉ. फराज फातमी को बाहर आने पर उन्हें महिला नेत्री ने गर्म जोशी से स्वागत किया। वहीं ग्रामीण से विजयी प्रत्याशी ललित कुमार यादव को मतगणना स्थल से बाहर आते देख कर प्रशासन पहले ही चौकस हो गया। उसके बाद प्रत्याशी की गाड़ी को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच निकाला गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें