निर्देश:पीसीसीपी डिस्पैच के लिए शहरी क्षेत्र में यातायात की योजना बनाने का निर्देश

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए दाे नवंबर काे पीसीसीपी होंगे डिस्पैच

डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एस एम की अध्यक्षता में उनके कार्यालय कक्ष में पीसीसीपी के डिस्पैच को लेकर एसएसपी बाबूराम की उपस्थिति में बैठक हुई। इसमें 3 नवंबर को कुशेश्वरस्थान (अ.जा.), गौड़ाबौराम, बेनीपुर, अलीनगर एवं दरभंगा ग्रामीण विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में मतदान कराने के लिए पोलिंग पार्टी व पीसीसीपी को डिस्पैच करने पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया। बैठक में डीएम ने एसडीपीओ अनोज कुमार एवं पुलिस उपाधीक्षक यातायात को पीसीसीपी डिस्पैच के दिन 2 नवंबर के लिए शहरी क्षेत्र में यातायात की योजना बना लेने का निर्देश दिया।

ताकि इस कारण शहर में जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न ना हो। डीटीओ रवि कुमार ने कहा कि 565 वाहनों को डिस्पैच करना है। इसके लिए रोड मैप जरूरी है। पीसीसीपी नेहरू स्टेडियम से वाहन लेकर ईवीएम के लिए +2 सफी मुस्लिम उच्च विद्यालय व एम एल एकेडमी जाएंगे। वहां से ईवीएम लेकर अपने विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के निर्धारित मतदान केंद्र के लिए रवाना होंगे। बैठक में सिटी एसपी अशोक कुमार प्रसाद, विशेष कार्य पदाधिकारी अजय कुमार एवं डीपीआरओ नागेंद्र कुमार गुप्ता भी थे।

