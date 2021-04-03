पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:दिव्यांगता प्रमाणीकरण शिविर में अव्यवस्था, कई बिना जांच कराए ही लौटे घर, पीने के पानी की व्यवस्था भी नहीं

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम में लगाए गए थे शिविर, जानकारी के अभाव में लौटे गई दिव्यांग व उनके परिजन

जिला दिव्यांगता सशक्तीकरण कोषांग के ऑनलाइन प्रमाणपत्रों की मान्यता को लेकर नगर निगम में लगाए गए शिविर में बड़ी संख्या में दिव्यांगजन प्रमाणपत्र बनवाने पहुंचे। कुल 230 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। जिसमें से 31 नए प्रमाण पत्र के लिए था। जबकि 199 पुराने प्रमाणपत्रों को यूनिक आईडी कार्ड बनाने के लिए दिया गया। सूचना दी गई थी कि ऑफलाइन प्रमाणपत्रों को ऑनलाइन करने के साथ ही दिव्यांगता प्रमाणीकरण भी शिविर के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। यही कारण था कि शहर के विभिन्न वार्डों से बड़ी संख्या में दिव्यांग जन अपने परिजनों के साथ नगर निगम के चयनित स्थान टाउन हॉल सुबह से ही पहुंचने लगे। भीड़ इसलिए भी ज्यादा हो गई थी कि ऑफलाइन प्रमाण पत्रों की वैधता समाप्त करने और यूडी आईडी कार्ड बनाने की बात कही गई थी।

अधिकारी ने दावा किया कि 15 काउंटर की व्यवस्था थी, लेकिन दिखे 4 काउंटर ही

बुनियादी संजीवनी केंद्र मिथिलेश कुमार ने दावा किया कि उनका 15 काउंटर लगाया गया है। जिसमें प्रत्येक काउंटरों पर 5-5 लोग यूडी आईडी कार्ड बनाने का काम कर रहे हैं। लेकिन हकीकत यह थी कि मात्र 4 काउंटर ही दिखा। अंशिका फाउंडेशन के सचिव जितेंद्र कुमार ने आरोप लगाया कि नगर निगम की ओर से व्यवस्था के नाम पर खानापूर्ति की गई है। शिविर में आने वाले दिव्यांगजनाें की सुविधा के लिए कोई कदम नहीं उठाया गया।

नोडल पदाधिकारी ने कहा- आरोप गलत, निगम की ओर से सभी जरूरी व्यवस्था कराई गई थी

नोडल पदाधिकारी प्रदीप कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि आरोप गलत लगाया जा रहा है। निगम की ओर से जरूरी व्यवस्था की गई थी। निगम के कर्मी वहां मौजूद थे। निगम का काम केवल डीएमसीएच एवं अन्य जगहों से आने वाले डॉक्टरों की टीम एवं संस्थाओं से आने वाले लोगों के बैठने की व्यवस्था करनी थी। जांच करने का काम निगम प्रशासन का नहीं था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें