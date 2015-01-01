पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:तीसरे चरण के मतदान काे एमएल एकेडमी व सफी मुस्लिम स्कूल में ईवीएम का वितरण

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • आज जनता ही जनार्दन : शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किए गए थे, ताकि जाम न लग सके, पुलिसबलों के साथ पोलो मैदान पहुंचे मतदानकर्मी

आज होने वाले तृतीय चरण के मतदान काे लेकर शुक्रवार को एमएल एकेडमी व सफी मुस्लिम उच्च विद्यालय में मतदान कर्मियों को ईवीएम देकर बूथों के लिए रवाना किया गया। तीसरे चरण में जिले के पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्र दरभंगा शहर, हायाघाट, बहादुरपुर, जाले व केवटी में चुनाव होने हैं। जिसके लिए सभी मतदान कर्मियों को गुरुवार को ही मतदान सामग्री दे दी गई थी। शुक्रवार को ईवीएम लेने आये मतदान कर्मियों के वाहनों के लिए शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किए गए थे, ताकि शहर में जाम न लगे। पोलो मैदान से वाहन लेने के बाद सभी मतदान कर्मी व पुलिसबल ईवीएम वितरण केंद्र पर पहुंचे, जहां से ईवीएम लेने के बाद सभी कर्मी बेंता-अल्लपट्टी व दोनार होते हुए अपने मतदान केंद्र के लिए रवाना हुए। इस दौरान लहेरियासराय टॉवर चौक पर बैरिकेडिंग कर बेंता की ओर जानेवाली सभी आम वाहनों को रोक दिया गया।

मतदान से पूर्व सभी बूथ हुए सेनेटाइज
आज होने वाली मतदान से पूर्व सभी बूथों को शुक्रवार को पंचायत के मुखिया की देख - रेख में सेनेटाइज किया गया। जिसके लिए सभी पंचायतों में किसान सलाहकारों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया था। ईवीएम वितरण केंद्र पर मतदान कर्मियों से डीएम डॉ.त्यागराजन एस एम ने कहा कि कोविड सुरक्षा के सभी इंतजाम बूथों पर किए गए हैं। सभी बूथों सेनेटाइज करवा दिया गया है। मतदाताओं को हैंड ग्लब्स दिए जाएंगे। साथ ही सभी मतदान कर्मियों के लिए भी किट्स व अन्य जरुरी सामान दिए गए हैं।

