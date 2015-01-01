पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:डीएमसीएच के सफाई कर्मियों ने 26 काे हड़ताल करने का लिया निर्णय

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीआईटीयू से संबंध डीएमसीएच सफाई कर्मचारी मजदूर यूनियन की बैठक सफाई कर्मचारी मजदूर यूनियन के नेत्री सुनीता देवी की अध्यक्षता में मंगवार को डीएमसीएच परिसर में संपन्न हुई। बैठक में 26 नवंबर को मजदूर संगठनों द्वारा देशव्यापी बंद को सफल बनाने के लिए की गई। तैयारी की समीक्षा की गई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए डीएमसीएच सफाई कर्मचारी मजदूर यूनियन के नेता दिनेश झा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के मजदूर विरोधी नीति के खिलाफ देशव्यापी हड़ताल का आह्वान किया गया है। केंद्र सरकार ने कोरोना महामारी के आड़ में मजदूरों के लिए बने अधिकारों को समाप्त कर रही है। महंगाई बेरोजगारी भर रही है सरकार सार्वजनिक संपत्ति को बेच रही है। राज्य सरकार ने समान काम के बदले समान वेतन नहीं दे रही है।

कोई बहाली नहीं हो रही है। कल कारखाने बंद है बेरोजगारी बढ़ रही है। डीएमसीएच के सफाई कर्मी को चतुर्थवर्गीय पदों पर बहाली करने न्यूनतम मजदूरी18 हजार रुपए देने की मांग की। उन्होंने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को देश के सभी मजदूर तथा जनवादी संगठनों की ओर से मेहनत कश मजदूरों पर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा किए जा रहे हमले के खिलाफ ऐतिहासिक हड़ताल होगा। बैठक में उपस्थित रानी देवी, तबस्सुम, सुधा देवी, राधा देवी, आरती देवी ने कहा वे लोग 26 नवंबर को हड़ताल पर रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें