पहल:हायाघाट से जीते डॉ. रामचंद्र प्रसाद ने कहा- समस्याओं को दूर करने का होगा प्रयास

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
कार्यशैली से क्षेत्र में पहचान बनाने वाले क्षेत्रीय नेता भाजपा के टिकट पर चुनाव मैदान में चुनाव लड़े डॉ. रामचंद्र प्रसाद हायाघाट विधानसभा से राजद के भोला यादव को 11 हजार के करीब मतों से पराजित किया। मालूम हो कि डॉ. रामचंद्र प्रसाद की राजनीतिक जीवन की शुरुआत शुरू से ही व्यवसायिक जीवन के साथ-साथ भाजपा पार्टी में एक कार्यकर्ता के रूप में समर्पित भावना से जुड़े हुए रहे। वे हायाघाट विधानसभा से 2011 से 2016 तक जिला परिषद सदस्य रह चुके हैं। अभी उनकी पत्नी शीला देवी 2016 से वर्तमान में हायाघाट क्षेत्र से जिला परिषद सदस्य हैं।

वे भारतीय जनता पार्टी से जुड़ने के बाद 2001 में आरएसएस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर पार्टी में गहरी पैठ बनाए हुए हैं। वर्तमान में वे भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य के रूप में पार्टी में अपनी छवि बेहतर बनाए हुए थे। नवनिर्वाचित विधायक डॉ. रामचंद्र प्रसाद ने कहा कि वे हायाघाट विधानसभा में समर्पित भाव से जनता की सेवा में लगे रहेंगे। हमारी जीत नहीं है यह जनता जनार्दन की जीत है। उन्होंने जनता का आभार जताया। क्षेत्र का बेटा होने के नाते सभी की छोटी-बड़ी समस्याओं को दूर करने का प्रयास हमेशा करता रहूंगा।

