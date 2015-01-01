पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत:झपट्टामार गिराेह की सक्रियता बढ़ने से लाेगाें में खौफ, कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है

पंडौल3 घंटे पहले
  • गश्ती के बावजूद बाइक और माेबाइल की चोरी पर नहीं लग रही रोक
  • सकरी थाना के कन्हौली निवासी केशरी नंदन झा ने दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी

पुलिस के तमाम पहरों के बीच बेखौफ बदमाश एक के बाद एक झपट्टामारी की वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। कभी फोन तो कभी दिन दहाड़े बाजार से बाइक गायब हो रही है। सकरी थाना क्षेत्र के कंहौली निवासी केशरी नंदन झा ने प्राथमिकी में बताया कि वह बाइक से अपने दोस्त के साथ मनीगाछी जा रहे थे।

बाइक दोस्त चला रहा था जबकि वह पीछे बैठ कर मोबाइल चला रहे थे। तभी पीछे से एक बाइक पर सवार दो लोग आए और तेजी से उनके हाथ से मोबाइल झपट कर भाग निकले। पीड़ित के मुताबिक उनका पीछा भी किया गया लेकिन वह चकमा देकर भाग निकला। जबकि दूसरी घटना 30 अक्टूबर को दरभंगा जिले के सकतपुर थाना निवासी रामप्रकाश सिंह के साथ भी हुई थी।

वहीं, तीसरी झपटमारी की घटना दो नवंबर को मोहम्मद सुंदरपुर निवासी संतोष श्रीवास्तव के अलावा हसन चौक दरभंगा निवासी रमेश शर्मा और 12 नवंबर को भवानीपुर निवासी नवीन मिश्र के साथ घर जाते समय हुई। इन सभी के साथ एक जैसी घटना हो रही है। पीछे से अचानक बाइक सवार दो युवक आते हंै और बाइक सवार के हाथ से मोबाइल फोन झपटकर फरार हो जाते हैं। सकरी थाना क्षेत्र से ही दो माह पूर्व दो झपट्टामार युवक को ग्रामीणों ने दबोचा था जिनके पास से पुलिस ने 12 मोबाइल बरामद की थी।

फिर भी घटना रोकने में पुलिस लगातार नाकाम हो रही है। शुक्रवार को ही सकरी चौक पर एक दंपती की बाइक अज्ञात चोरों ने उड़ा ली थी। क्षेत्र में पर्व के दौरान बढ़ती भीड़ का लाभ उठाकर उचक्के झपटमारी में कामयाब हो रहे हैं। झपटमारी का अधिकतर वहीं लोग शिकार बन रहे हैं जो अपने मोबाइल को ऊपरी जेब में डाल कर बेखौफ चलते हंै।

