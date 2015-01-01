पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:8 सूत्री मांगाें काे लेकर ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे एंप्लाइज यूनियन ने जंक्शन पर दिया धरना, भत्ता में कटाैती का विराेध भी जताया

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूनियन के जोनल सहायक सचिव ने कहा- रेल कर्मचारियाें के साथ हाे रही बहुत बड़ी साजिश, सजग रहने की जरूरत

ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे एंप्लाइज यूनियन के आह्वान पर दरभंगा जंक्शन के रेलवे कर्मचारियों ने भत्ता में कटौती के विरोध में एवं 8 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर प्रमोद कुमार साह की अध्यक्षता में दरभंगा जंक्शन पर धरना दिया गया। इस माैके पर आयोजित जोनल सहायक सचिव संतोष कुमार पासवान ने केंद्र सरकार पर कर्मचारियों के अधिकारों के हनन के विरोध में जमकर नारेबाजी की। उन्हाेंने कहा कि रेलवे के निजीकरण में वर्तमान के मान्यता प्राप्त फेडरेशन के चेयरमैन शिव गोपाल मिश्रा एवं डॉ. एम राघवैया सरकार को साथ दे रहे हैं।

ये बोनस दिलाने के लिए रेलवे के चक्का जाम करने का अल्टीमेटम दे सकते हैं तो निजीकरण के खिलाफ क्यों नहीं? यहीं वे नेता और उनके संगठन हैं जो रेलवे में 30 वर्ष सेवा या 55 वर्ष बार जबरन रिटायर, 18 माह का एरिया, महंगाई भत्ता का निलंबन आदि करवाने में सरकार को सहयोग कर रहे हैं। ऐसे मौकापरस्त फेडरेशन को हमें जड़ से उखाड़ फेंकना होगा तब जाकर हम कर्मचारियों का कल्याण हो पाएंगे। रेल कर्मचारियों के साथ बहुत बड़ी साजिश हो रही है जिसे जानने की जरूरत है। यदि हम समय रहते हुए सजग नहीं हो पाए तो हमारे अधिकारों का लगातार हनन होता रहेगा और हम चुपचाप मूकदर्शक बनकर देखते देखते रह जाएंगे।

8 घंटे की ड्यूटी राेस्टर नहीं बना ताे हाेगा आंदोलन
लोको रनिंग स्टाफ एसोसिएशन के नेता शैलेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि नाइट एलॉन्स शीघ्र चालू करने की मांग की। इस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे यूनियन के सहसंयोजक कैलाश पासवान ने निजीकरण के खिलाफ और एनपीएस के खिलाफ जोरदार तरीका से अपनी बात रखी। पहले रेल कर्मचारी रेल स्ट्राइक के लिए 2 सप्ताह के अल्टीमेटम के आधार पर अपने हक और अधिकार के लिए रेल का चक्का जाम कर सकता था लेकिन नई रेलवे श्रम कानून में 6 सप्ताह का अग्रिम अल्टीमेटम का प्रावधान किया गया है जो श्रम संगठनों के अधिकारों पर हमला है।

उन्होंने 8 घंटे की ड्यूटी रोस्टर को अविलंब लागू करने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि यदि अविलंब 8 घंटे की ड्यूटी रोस्टर लागू नहीं किया जाता है तो आंदोलन को और अधिक तेज किया जाएगा चंदन कुमार ने सरकार की गलत नीतियों का पुरजोर विरोध किया। धरना में रवि रंजन कुमार, श्रवण कुमार, मनोज कुमार, प्रवीण कुमार, शैलेंद्र कुमार राम, चंदन कुमार, अशोक कुमार किशोरी, प्रमोद, सुशील कुमार, राकेश कुमार, दिनेश पासवान, रंजन कुमार आदि कर्मचारियाें ने हिस्सा लिया।

