पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अस्मत की कीमत 50000:पंचायत का शर्मनाक फैसला

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो महीने पहले लड़की के साथ हुआ था दुष्कर्म वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो सामने आया मामला

दरभंगा सदर थाना क्षेत्र की छोटाई पंचायत के दुष्कर्म मामले का शनिवार को वीडियो वायरल होने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई है। इस मामले में पुलिस की उदासीनता सामने आई है। दाे महीने पहले यानी 21 सितंबर को इस मामले की प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई। लेकिन पुलिस ने अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। पीड़ित परिजन न्याय के लिए प्रशासन के दरवाजा खटखटाने को मजबूर हैं। लेकिन उनकी सुधि लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। दूसरी ओर इस मामले को दबाने के लिए स्थानीय दबंगों ने पंचायती में मानवता को शर्मसार करने जैसा फैसला सुनाते हुए अस्मत लूटने की कीमत 50 हजार रुपए लगाई थी। वीडियो में यह कहते सुना जा रहा है। पीड़त परिवार का कहना है कि उन्हें न्याय चाहिए, पैसा नहीं। उन्हें प्राथमिकी वापस लेने के लिए तरह-तरह से दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

चुपचाप बैठी पुलिस तमाशबीन बनी हुई है। पीड़िता और उसके पिता का लोग मजाक उड़ा रहे हैं। प्राथमिकी के नामजद अभियुक्त कैफी, गुलरेज और आरजू धंधेबाजी में मशगूल हैं और छुट्‌टा घूम रहे हैं। वहीं अस्मत का सौदा करने वाले सरपंच के साथ मास्टर पप्पू आदि भी ताने कस रहे हैं। हद तो तब हो गई, जब पंचायती का वीडियो वायरल हुआ। उसमें आरोपी पंचों के सामने शर्मसार होने के बजाय कहता है कि उसने तो लड़की को टाइम पास के लिए रखा था। शादी करने का तो सवाल ही नहीं उठता। पैसे ले ले, और बेटी की कहीं शादी कर दे।

आरोपियों की गिफ्तारी जल्द की जाएगी : सिटी एसपी

सिटी एसपी अशोक कुमार प्रसाद ने इस मामले में कहा कि आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जल्द ही सबको गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जाएगा। अन्य बंदुओं पर भी छानबीन की जा रही है।

यह है मामला, पीड़ित लगा रहे चक्कर

इस मामले में पीड़ित पक्ष की ओर से महिला थाना में 21 सितंबर को एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई थी। सहायक अवर निरीक्षक मुन्नी कुमारी को इसके अनुसंधानक का जिम्मा दिया गया। दो महीने बीत गए। कार्रवाई के प्रति पुलिस कितना सचेत है, इसका एक ज्वलंत उदाहरण यह है कि आज तक सुपरविजन भी नहीं हो सका है। इस बाबत महिला थानाध्यक्ष सीमा कुमारी ने बताया कि पर्यवेक्षण रिपोर्ट निकल गई है। इसमें अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी चल रही है। रिपोर्ट टू नहीं निकली है। रिपोर्ट टू भी जल्द निकलने की संभावना है। सभी आरोपियो को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा जाएगा।

पुलिस प्रशासन के विरोध में होगा आंदोलन : डॉ. फराज

दरभंगा सदर| दरभंगा ग्रामीण विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी सह जदयू नेता व पूर्व विधायक डॉ. फराज फातमी ने शनिवार को पीड़ित परिवार से मिलकर पुरसाहाल जाना। बाद में उन्होंने इस घटना पर घोर निंदा व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि वे समाज की एक बहन पर हुए अत्याचार के विरुद्ध आंदोलन करेंगे। इस कुकृत्य में शामिल आरोपियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्रवाई के लिए प्रशासन से मांग करेंगे। आखिर केस दर्ज करने के बाद कार्रवाई में इतना विलंब क्यों हो रहा है। गांव के दबंग लोगों के द्वारा पंचायत किया गया। जिसमें पीड़ित परिवार की आवाज को दबा दी गई। इतना ही नहीं, उन्हें जान से मरने का भी धमकी दी जा रही है। इसके लिए पीड़ित परिवार को पुलिस प्रोटेक्शन मिलना चाहिए। अगर ऐसा नहीं होता है तो वे समर्थकों के साथ पुलिस प्रशासन के विरुद्ध आंदोलन करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें