पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धनतेरस आज:बाजार में बंपर खरीदारी की उम्मीद; 150 से अधिक बाइक व 50 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर की एडवांस बुकिंग

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान खरीदारी के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त : देर शाम 6:56 से रात 9:13 बजे तक

धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त गुरुवार को है। इस दिन विभिन्न वस्तुओं की खरीदारी शुभ माना जाता है। इसको लेकर बाजार की रौनक कोरोना काल की उदासी एवं चुनावी दौड़ के बाद जगमगा उठी है। लॉकडाउन के बाद दुकानदारों को धनतेरस एवं दीपावली की बिक्री में पिछले साल जितना तो नहीं फिर भी बेहतरी की आशा जरूर है। श्री बजाज के प्रोपराइटर मनोज बैरोलिया ने बताया कि उनके पास बजाज के हर मॉडल की बाइक हैं। धनतेरस को लेकर 219 बाइकों की एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी हैं।

वहीं 30 केटीएम स्पोर्ट्स बाइक एवं 40 आइशर ट्रैक्टर की बुकिंग हुई है। विक्की टीवीएस के प्रोपराइटर गणेश महासेठ ने बताया कि 125 बाइक व स्कूटी की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। दुराधार इंटरप्राइजेस के प्रोपराइटर विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर 10 ट्रैक्टर की बुकिंग हुई है। प्रकाश पर्व की जगमगाहट बिखेरने के लिए मिट्टी के दीए से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक लाइट, रंगबिरंगी झालर और सजावटी सामान की टेम्प्रेरी दुकानें सज गई हैं। लहेरियासराय, बाकरगंज का सर्राफा बाजार, मौलागंज, कटकी बाजार, न्यू मार्केट, मिर्जापुर आदि जगहों की गहनों की दुकानें व ज्वेलरी शोरूमों में ग्राहकों को खरीदारी पर विशेष ऑफर दिया जा रहा है।

इंडियन आइटम से सजी दुकानें, चायनीज बाहर

हर साल की भांति इस साल भी रोड किनारे लगने वाली दुकानें दीपावली के आगमन का एहसास कराने लगी हैं। रंगबिरंगी झालर एवं सजावटी सामान की खरीददारी में हालांकि अभी तेजी नहीं आई है। लहेरियासराय चट्टी चौक पर माैसमी दुकान लगाने वाले राहुल कुमार गुप्ता ने कहा कि चुनाव संपन्न हो गया अब खरीदारी में तेजी आएगी। बाकरगंज, कमर्शियल चौक, मौलागंज, मिर्जापुर, लालबाग, कटकी बाजार एवं टावर के इर्द-गिर्द झालरों से सजी दुकानदारों ने कहा कि पिछले साल की तरह इस साल लोगों ने दीपावली की खरीददारी शुरू नहीं की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें