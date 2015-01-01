पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांच नामजद:छठ घाट पर डीजे बजाने को लेकर मारपीट, दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने की चाकूबाजी, पांच नामजद

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
बहादुरपुर| बहादुरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के खराजपुर गांव में डीजे बजाने को लेकर हुई चाकूबाजी की घटना में पवन कुमार मिश्र गंभीर रूप से हुए घायल हो गए। इसमें मुख्य आरोपी अमन मंडल, रवि कुमार, मोनू कुमार, सोनू कुमार और मो. रौनक को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जाता है कि खराजपुर गांव निवासी सुरेश मिश्र के 40 वर्षीय पुत्र पवन कुमार मिश्र गांव के ही बसबिट्टी के समीप अमन कुमार मंडल ने छठ घाट पर गया था। जहां पर डीजे बज रहा है, इसी को लेकर अमन ने डीजे को बन्द कर दिया।

इसके बाद पवन मिश्र से बकझक हो गया। उसके बाद अमन मंडल घर गया और फिर करीब अपने दर्जनों साथी के साथ लाठी डंडे से लैस होकर घाट पर पहुंचा। जहां पवन कुमार मंडल पर हमला कर दिया। जब तक किसी की नजर पड़ती तब तक अमन ने अपने साथी के साथ मिल कर पवन पर चाकू से वार कर निकल। जिसके बाद आनन-फानन में उसे तुरन्त डीएमसीएच भेज दिया गया। जहां पर डॉक्टरों की टीम की ओर से इलाज शुरू कर दिया गया है। फिर स्थानीय लोग ने बहादुरपुर थाने की पुलिस को सूचना दिया।

सूचना मिलते ही बहादुरपुर थाने में पदस्थापित आईपीएस वैभव शर्मा ने अपने दल बल के साथ घटनास्थल पहुंचकर मामले की छानबीन किए और घायल पवन कुमार मिश्र की पत्नी से हमलावर के नाम की जानकारी हासिल किया। प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस वैभव शर्मा ने बताया कि घायल पवन कुमार मिश्र की पत्नी के आवेदन पर पांच लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया।

