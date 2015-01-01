पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एलएनएमयू:कुलपति की रिपोर्ट पर वित्तीय परामर्शी दिलीप कुमार को गवर्नर ने किया टर्मिनेट, विवि प्रशासन ने ली राहत की सांस

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 जून को हुई थी नियुक्ति, बीएड छात्रों की फीस कम करने पर पूछा गया था स्पष्टीकरण

नियुक्ति के दिन से ही अपनी कार्यशैली को लेकर चर्चा में रहे एलएनएमयू के वित्तीय परामर्श दिलीप कुमार को गवर्नर के आदेश पर सर्विस से टर्मिनेट कर देने के बाद से विवि प्रशासन ने राहत की सांस ली है। वीसी प्रो. एसपी सिंह की रिपोर्ट पर इन्हें टर्मिनेट किया गया है। एफए ने 8 जून को कार्यभार संभाला था। बीएड छात्रों की फीस कम करने सहित अन्य मामलों में इनसे कई शोकॉज हुए थे। कुलसचिव डॉ. मुश्ताक अहमद ने गवर्नर कार्यालय के निर्देश व वीसी के आदेश पर अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। तत्काल इस विवि में वित्तीय परामर्श का कार्य केएसडीएसयू के वित्तीय परामर्श कैलाश राम देखेंगे। महज छह माह में सर्विस से टर्मिनेट होकर जाने वाले ये पहले पदाधिकारी होंगे।

नियुक्ति के दिन से ही चर्चित रहे थे एफए
एफए दिलीप कुमार ने जब कार्यभार ग्रहण किया उस समय प्रभारी कुलपति प्रो. राजेश सिंह थे। ये सबसे पहले इन्होंने कुलसचिव को अपने मातहत अधिकारी बताकर चर्चा में आए। इसके लिए विवि को हाईकोर्ट के 3-3 वकील से राय लेनी पड़ी। वकीलों ने एफए के विचार को खारिज कर दिया। इधर, बजट 2021-22 बनाना है। जिसको लेकर तैयारी चल रही है। संबद्ध महाविद्यालय संघर्ष समिति ने इस कार्रवाई का स्वागत करते हुए गवर्नर के प्रति आभार जताया है।

असंवैधानिक क्रियाकलाप और गोपनीयता भंग करने का था आरोप, इसी को लेकर हुई कार्रवाई
गवर्नर के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी चैतन्य प्रसाद ने एफए की नियुक्ति रद्द करने संबंधी जारी पत्र में कहा गया है कि यह आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू होगा। इस पत्र में स्पष्ट रूप से इस बात का उल्लेख किया गया है कि वीसी ने उनके विरोध में प्रतिवेदन दिया था। जिसमें कहा था कि उनका चरित्र संदेहास्पद है। क्रियाकलाप असंवैधानिक हैं। संचिका पर स्पष्ट टिप्पणी नहीं देते हैं। पद के अनुरूप काम नहीं करते हैं। तथ्य को तोड़ मरोड़कर संचिका पर टिप्पणी देते हैं। गोपनीयता भंग कर विवि की प्रतिष्ठा को ठेस पहुंचाते हैं। इसके साथ ही बाहर के लोगों को संचिका की जानकारी देते हैं। आदेश का पालन नहीं करने के उद्देश्य से जानबूझकर संचिका पर गलत टिप्पणी देते हैं।विवि में अशांति फैलाते हैं। उनका प्रयास रहता है कि विवि प्रशासन में सामंजस्य स्थापित नहीं रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें