पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:मुजफ्फरपुर के तेहवाड़ा गांव में भूमि विवाद में हुई फायरिंग, दो लोग जख्मी, डीएमसीएच में किया भर्ती

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कटरा थाना की पुलिस ने धारा- 144 के तहत की थी निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई, फिर भी हुई घटना

जिले की सीमा से सटे मुजफ्फरपुर के कटरा थानाक्षेत्र के तेहवाड़ा में सोमवार को एक ही समुदाय के दो पक्षों के बीच भूमि विवाद में हुई मारपीट के दौरान हुई फायरिंग में गोली लगने से दो लोग जख्मी हो गए। जख्मी हुए दोनों व्यक्तियों को सोमवार को दिन के 11 बजे सिंहवाड़ा सीएचसी पर उपचार के लिए लाया गया। परिजन जैसे ही दोनों को लेकर सीएचसी पहुंचे और डॉक्टर को बताया कि गोली लगी है वैसे ही अफरा-तफरी का आलम हो गया। आनन-फानन में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जख्मियों को डीएमसीएच रेफर कर दिया गया। जख्मियों की पहचान सुमित कुमार सिंह व नागेंद्र सिंह के रुप में की गई है। बताया गया है कि दोनों को बाएं पैर के घुटने के नीचे गोली लगी है।

जख्मियों के साथ सीएचसी पहुंचे रिश्तेदार विनोद कुंवर ने बताया कि तेहवाड़ा में ठाकुरबाड़ी की जमीन पर दूसरे पक्ष के लोग दावा कर रहे हैं। जबकि जिन्हें गोली लगी है वह इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। मामले को लेकर दो माह पूर्व कटरा थाना की पुलिस ने निरोधात्मक कार्रवाई के साथ ही 144 की कार्रवाई भी की थी। उसके बावजूद सोमवार को दूसरे पक्ष के लोग जमीन को जोतने के लिए पहुंचे थे। इसी बात का विरोध करने पर हुई मारपीट के दौरान दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने फायरिंग कर दी। वहीं बताया जा रहा है कि दूसरे पक्ष का दावा है कि 144 की कार्रवाई के दौरान निर्णय उनके पक्ष में गया है। उसके बाद ही वे जमीन को जोतने के लिए पहुंचे थे। जानकारी मिलते ही कटरा थाना की पुलिस छानबीन में जुट गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें