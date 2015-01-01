पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा विस्तार:एयरपोर्ट से अन्य महानगरों के लिए भी जल्द शुरू होगी फ्लाइट

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • साइट पर नई जगहों के लिए बुकिंग शुरू

एयरपोर्ट दरभंगा से हवाई सेवा तीन महानगरों के लिए जारी है। इस बीच अन्य जगहों के लिए भी सेवा विस्तार की पहल चल रही है। क्लियर ट्रिप के साइट पर भी नई जगहों के लिए बुकिंग शुरू हो गई है। साइट पर बताया गया है कि दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद के बीच 11 जनवरी, 21 से एवं दरभंगा-हैदराबाद और दरभंगा-पुणे के बीच 18 जनवरी, 21 से हवाई सेवा शुरू हो रही है। इस साइट से बुकिंग भी शुरू है।

हालांकि इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर दरभंगा एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक बी के मंडल ने कहा कि उन्हें अभी तक अधिकारिक सूचना नहीं है। अगर बुकिंग शुरू है, तो सेवा भी होगी। हालांकि अन्य सूत्रों ने बताया कि यहां से अन्य एयरसेवा कम्पनी के लिए उड़ान शुरू होने की तैयारी चल रही है। वहीं, सूत्रों ने बताया कि पटना से भी सेवा बहाल होने की तैयारी चल रही है।

वहीं, प्रमंडलीय वाणिज्य एवं उद्योग परिषद, दरभंगा अध्यक्ष पवन कुमार सुरेका ने भी इस नए उड़ान सेवा सूचना को विज्ञप्ति के माध्यम से जारी कर कहा कि इससे व्यवसाय सहित अन्य कार्य में भी सुविधा होगी। उन्होंने इसके लिए खुशी व्यक्त किया है।

समय सारिणी इस प्रकार है

अहमदाबाद-दरभंगा प्रस्थान 9: 55 आगमन 12:15

दरभंगा- अहमद याद प्रस्थान12:45 आगमन 15:05

पुणे- दरभंगा प्रस्थान 13: 25 आगमन 16: 00

दरभंगा- पुणे वी प्रस्थान 10:20 आगमन 12: 45

हैदराबाद- दरभंगा प्रस्थान 7: 35 आगमन 9: 40

दरभंगा- हैदराबाद प्रस्थान 16: 40 आगवन 18: 50

