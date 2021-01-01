पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी में जुटे लोग:करवा गांव में चार दिवसीय महावीरी झंडा महोत्सव 6 अप्रैल से, बंसकट्टी में भारी संख्या में लोगों ने लिया भाग

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • बंसकट्‌टी के दौरान लगते रहे जयकारे, पूजा की समाप्ति के बाद हुआ प्रसाद वितरण

थाना क्षेत्र के करवा गांव में 6 अप्रैल से आयोजित होने बाले चार दिवसीय महावीरी झंडा महोत्सव को लेकर मंगलवार को बांसकट्टी की रस्म अदायगी सौहार्द पूर्ण माहौल में धूमधाम से की गई। इस अवसर पर गाजे बाजे के साथ करवा गांव के रामजानकी मंदिर से जुलूस, जय बजरंग बली का नारा लगाते हुए व गांव का परिक्रमा करते हुए झंडा स्थल पहुंचकर पड़ोसी जिला मधुबनी के बेनीपट्टी थाने के शाहपुर गांव पहुंची। जहां बंसकट्टी करने पहुंचा। बांस काटने के बाद यह जुलूस करवा गांव स्थित झंडा स्थल पर पहुंच कर पूजा-अर्चना में शामिल हो गया। इस दौरान गांव का माहौल पूरी तरह भक्तिमय रंग में डूबा नजर आया। सैकड़ों पुरुष व महिलाएं झूमते गाते और भगवान का जयकारा लगाते रहे। जुलूस में काफी संख्या में मुस्लिम भाई भी पूरी निष्ठा के साथ शामिल होकर, गंगा यमुनी तहजीब के मिसाल को कायम किया। पूजा समाप्ति के बाद प्रसाद वितरण के साथ कार्यक्रम का समापन हो गया।

सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध
इस अवसर पर विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर कमतौल थाना कमतौल थाना अध्यक्ष सरवर आलम समेत सअनि चंद्रभूषण प्रसाद , अनिल कुमार, हरिशंकर हरिजन, रामाधार सिंह सहित थाना से आये पुलिस बल के साथ चौकीदार जुलूस के साथ भ्रमण करते दिखे। शांति व्यवस्था बनाने में ग्रामीणों ने भी बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। इसमें रामजानकी मंदिर के अध्यक्ष सैयद कमरुज्जमां उर्फ लाल साहब, झंडा कमिटी के अध्यक्ष मोहन गुप्ता, सैयद एजाज अनवर ,पूर्व सरपंच विमल किशोर सिंह,मो. महताब हन आलम, नथुनी यादव, मुकेश गुप्ता, संजय यादव, रामहृदय यादव, रामसकल यादव , विद्यानन्द यादव,सैतानंद यादव,उमेश यादव, मो. हसनैन, श्याम कुमार यादव सहित कई गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

