iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
चुनाव:सरकार बनी तो 10 लाख नौकरियों पर करेंगे हस्ताक्षर : तेजस्वी यादव

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के विभिन्न विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एक तरफ तेजस्वी ने तो दूसरी तरफ चिराग पासवान ने सरकार को घेरा

प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने लोगों से दवाई, कमाई एवं बच्चों की पढ़ाई छीन ली। इस कारण इस सरकार की विदाई तय है। हमारी सरकार बनी तो कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में 10 लाख नौकरियों पर हस्ताक्षर करेंगे। वे मनीगाछी के बलौर स्टेडियम में चुनाव सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। उन्होंने अलीनगर हाट मैदान और गौड़ाबौराम के माध्यमिक विद्यालय कोठराम में पार्टी उम्मीदवारों के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना काल में कोई कोरोना से नहीं मरे। भूख एवं इलाज के अभाव में लोगों की मौत हुई। इसके लिए राज्य एवं केंद्र सरकार तक दोषी हैं। राज्य के लोग इस सरकार से त्रस्त हैं। खासकर किसानों एवं युवा वर्ग को बहुत बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। बेरोजगारी चरम पर है। स्कूल में पढ़ाई की व्यवस्था चौपट है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी सरकार बनी तो कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में 10 लाख नौकरियों पर हस्ताक्षर करेंगे। कल कारखाना बिठाने का भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे यहां के लोगों को दूसरे प्रदेश नहीं जाना पड़े। आईटी सेक्टर की स्थापना होगी। सभा को राम प्रसाद यादव, सुरेंद्र यादव, वसी अहमद समसी, मो कामिल, जिप सदस्य सिराजुद्दीन ,सतीश चौपाल, बैजनाथ प्रसाद यादव आदि ने संबोधित किया। अध्यक्षता प्रखंड अध्यक्ष चौधरी यादव व संचालन अनिल कुमार यादव ने किया।

सीएम बताएं, बिहार को विशेष राज्य का कब तक मिलेगा दर्जा
मनीगाछी की सभा में तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री बताएं बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा कब मिलेगा। शिक्षा, रोजगार का हाल बुरा है। अस्पताल में डॉक्टर नहीं है। दवा भी नहीं मिल रही है। उन्होंने घोषणा की कि नियोजित शिक्षकों को समान काम के लिए समान वेतन देंगे। किसानों को कृषि लोन माफ करेंगे। सभा को राजद के उम्मीदवार ललित कुमार यादव, पूर्व सांसद कीर्ति आजाद, सुभाष महतो, रीता सिंह ने भी संबोधित किया।

कोठराम में कहा- दरभंगा में एनडीए का नहीं खुलेगा खाता
माध्यमिक विद्यालय कोठराम के जीवछ खेल मैदान में सभा को संबोधित करते हुए तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा दरभंगा जिले के दसों विधान सभा में एनडीए का खाता तक नहीं खुलेगा। मंच संचालन राजेश यादव ने किया। वक्ताओं मे डॉ. इफ्तेखार, बलराम कुंवर, रामचंद्र यादव, रघुनाथ झा, रोहित सिंह, मनोज यादव, जय प्रकाश पासवान, अच्युतानन्द ठाकुर, ज्योतिष प्रसिद्ध यादव, बदरे आलम बदर आदि उपस्थित थे।

