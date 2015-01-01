पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवसायियों से लूट:लूटकांड में बरामदगी नहीं हुई तो होगा आंदोलन : पप्पू

दरभंगा11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जाप के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष स्वर्ण व्यवसायी से मिले

जाप के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पूर्व सांसद पप्पू यादव बुधवार की देर शाम शहर के बाड़ा बाजार स्थित मेसर्स अलंकार ज्वेलर्स के यहां पहुंचे और उन्होंने व्यवसायियों से घटना की जानकारी लिया। इस माैके पर उन्होंने कहा कि पटना के दो व्यवसायी और दरभंगा की यह बड़ी लूटकांड में बरामदगी नहीं होती है, तो वह सड़क पर उतर कर आन्दोलन करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जब दरभंगा पुलिस-प्रशासन को हाजीपुर के गैंग का इस में सुराग मिला है तो वहां के बड़े-बड़े अपराधियों को पकड़ कर इसमें खुलासा करें। मौके पर पार्टी नेता राजेश कुमार यादव उर्फ चुनमुन आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें