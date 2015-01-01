पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:खादी भंडार लहेरियासराय के सामने वीआईपी सड़क किनारे 6 माह से पीएचईडी की पाइप लीक, परेशानी

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
खादी भंडार वाली गली में सड़क पर लगा पानी।
  • विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सड़क को बनाने की बात कही जा रही थी, ठंडे बस्ते में चली गई फाइल

खादी भंडार लहेरियासराय के सामने से वीआईपी सड़क पर पिछले 6 माह से पीएचइडी के पाइप पानी लीकेज हो रहा है। इससे वार्ड 44 के खादी भंडार वाली गली के सड़क से लोगों को गुजरने में मुश्किल हो रही है। आए दिन लोग इस सड़क पर पानी में गिर जा रहे है।

लोगों का कहना है कि इस विधान सभा चुनाव से पहले इस सड़क को बनाने की बात कही जा रही थी। लेकिन चुनाव खत्म होते ही यह फिर से ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया। दुकानदार हेम नारायण मिश्रा ने बताया कि गंदा पानी हमेशा दुकान के सामने लगे होने से शाम के समय में मच्छरों का प्रकोप अधिक रहता है। कई बार तो आने जाने वाली महिला व बच्चे इस गढ़े में गिर भी गए है।

अनिल प्रसाद, ब्रजेश सिन्हा ने बताया कि अपने पैसे को लगाकर नाले की सफाई कराते हैं। कोई सुनने वाला नहीं है। पीएचइडी के अधीक्षण अभियंता अशोक कुमार ने कहा कि कार्यपालक अभियंता से कहकर पानी लीकेज को ठीक करा दिया जाएगा। वहीं जब कार्यपालक अभियंता केशव कुमार के फोन बंद पाया गया।

सड़क मरम्मत नहीं होने से परेशानी

डॉ. कर्ण सिंह ने बताया कि नाले की सफाई के लिए निगम को कहे थे। साथ ही सड़क मरम्मत की बात भी कही गई थी। वीआईपी सड़क पर पीएचइडी के पाइप से पानी लीकेज होने से सड़क पर पानी आ रही है। इससे लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। उषा चौधरी ने बताया कि सड़क पर पानी लगे होने से सुबह के समय में दुध लाने में परेशानी होती है। महिला, वृद्ध व बच्चे इस सड़क पर पानी में गिरते रहते है।

