चिकित्सक की सलाह:सर्द मौसम में बीमार, बुजुर्ग, गर्भवती और बच्चों को सबसे अधिक परेशानी होती है, इन लोगों का रखें ध्यान और बरतें सावधानियां

दरभंगा2 दिन पहले
  • गुनगुना पानी पीएं और नहा कर वैसलीन या नारियल तेल लगाएं, गर्म कपड़ों में ही बाहर निकलें

सर्द मौसम वैसे तो सब के लिए परेशानी का कारण बनता है। मगर इस मौसम में सबसे ज्यादा बीमार लोगों, बुजुर्गों, गर्भवती और बच्चों को परेशानी होती है। इन सबाें को इस मौसम में खास सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत होती है। इस मौसम में सर्दी, जुकाम और जोड़ों के दर्द के साथ-साथ सांस की परेशानी भी बढ़ जाती है। बाहर जाने से पहले गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करेें। पानी को गुनगुना कर पीएं। यदि जरूरत न हो तो बाहर नहीं निकलें। जब आप सावधानियां बरतेंगे, तब ठंड में आपको परेशानी नहीं बढ़ेगी।

स्नान कर नारियल तेल लगाएं : डॉ. श्रीवास्तव

डीएमसीएच के चर्मरोग विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. एसके श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि सर्दी के मौसम में पांव, बांह व पीठ की सूखने की समस्या आती है। जिससे शरीर के विभिन्न हिस्से खुजलाने लगते हैं। इससे बचने के लिए स्नान करने के बाद वैसलीन व नारियल तेल लगाएं। सर्दी में सिर के बालों में डैंड्रफ हो जाती है।

बच्चों को बासी खाना नहीं खिलाएं : डॉ. सूरज

चिल्ड्रन हॉस्पिटल बेंता के शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सूरज ने कहा कि सर्दी के मौसम में बच्चों पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। उसे गर्म कपड़े पहनाएं। बासी खाना नहीं खिलाएं।

बाहर का खाना खाने से बचें : डॉ. रितेश कमल

जेएम हॉस्पीटल के फिजिशियन डॉ. रितेश कमल का कहना है कि सर्दी के मौसम में कोहरे व ठंड से आने के बाद एकाएक आग के पास नहीं जाए। बाहर के खाना को खाने से बचें।

डॉक्टर की सलाह बिना दवा नहीं लें : डॉ. भव्या

त्रिवेणी आईवीएफ अस्पताल की प्रसूति व स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. भव्या झा ने कहा कि सर्दी के मौसम में गर्भवती महिलाओं को और सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

ब्लड प्रेशर और शुगर को रखे कंट्रोल : डॉ. कर्ण

पारस अस्पताल के हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. ज्योति कर्ण ने बताया कि सर्दी में हार्ट अटैक से बचने के लिए ब्लड प्रेशर और शुगर को कंट्रोल कर रखे। दो का दवा खाते रहे। साथ ही एक्सरसाइज करते रहे।

