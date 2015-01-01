पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शपथ ग्रहण मैथिली भाषा में:डॉ. मदन मोहन झा का अभिनंदन करेगा संस्थान : डॉ. बैजू

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमिटी के अध्यक्ष डॉ. मदन मोहन झा द्वारा रविवार को विधान परिषद सदस्य का शपथ ग्रहण मैथिली भाषा में लिए जाने का विद्यापति सेवा संस्थान ने स्वागत किया है। संस्थान के महासचिव डॉ. बैद्यनाथ चौधरी बैजू ने मिथिला के जनप्रतिनिधियों द्वारा मातृभाषा मैथिली में शपथ ग्रहण किए जाने को एक सुंदर परंपरा की शुरुआत बताते हुए कहा कि मिथिला के जनप्रतिनिधियों में यदि ऐसे ही मातृभाषा मैथिली के प्रति आदर का भाव बना रहा, तो मिथिला का सर्वांगीण विकास होने से कोई रोक नहीं सकता।

उन्होंने कहा कि 28 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहे 48वें मिथिला विभूति पर्व समारोह के दौरान संस्थान डॉ. मदन मोहन झा का अभिनंदन करेगा। मैथिली अकादमी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष पं. कमलाकांत झा ने कहा कि मिथिला का बेटा अब अपनी अस्मिता की रक्षा के लिए उठ खड़ा हुआ है। विधान परिषद में मैथिली में शपथ लेने पर डॉ. झा को संस्थान के सचिव प्रो जीवकांत मिश्र, साहित्यकार मणिकांत झा, मीडिया संयोजक प्रवीण कुमार झा, हीरा कुमार झा, प्रो विजय कांत झा, डाॅ. रमेश झा, डाॅ. सत्येन्द्र कुमार झा, डाॅ. उदय कांत मिश्र आदि ने बधाई दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें