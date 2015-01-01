पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मेलन:किसानाें को सही दिशा से भटकाने में लगे कुछ लाेग

दरभंगा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान सम्मेलन में सांसद सुशील माेदी लेंगे भाग

नगर विधायक संजय सरावगी ने कहा कि दरभंगा विधानसभा का किसान सम्मेलन सह कार्यकर्ता धन्यवाद सभा 20 दिसंबर को मिर्जापुर गौशाला परिसर में आयोजित होगा। इस किसान सम्मेलन सह कार्यकर्ता धन्यवाद सभा को मुख्यवक्ता के रूप में प्रदेश के पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सह राज्यसभा सांसद सुशील कुमार मोदी संबोधित करेंगे एवं सांसद गोपालजी ठाकुर एवं जिले के भाजपा के विधायक, विधान पार्षद रहेंगे।

इस कार्यक्रम के सफल आयोजन के निमित्त सोमवार को स्टेशन रोड स्थित चुनावी कार्यालय में दरभंगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रमुख भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक नगर भाजपा अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण कांस्यकार झुनझुनवाला की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए सरावगी ने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन में असामाजिक तत्व बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेने लगे हैं और देश के किसान को सही दिशा से भटकाव कराने को लेकर काफी सक्रिय हो उठे हैं जो किसान के हित में दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। किसान के हित को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से बनाए गए कानून से ही कृषक एवं देश की कृषि का सर्वांगीण विकास हो सकेगा। बैठक में लहरिया सराय नगर अध्यक्ष संतोष पोद्दार, सदर अध्यक्ष रतन पासवान, मीडिया प्रभारी रवि कांत झा, जिला मंत्री राजू तिवारी, प्रमोद शरण सत्संगी, मीना झा, संगीता साह, गोविंद झा, निशांत कुमार चौधरी आदि भी थे।

