चुनावी सभा आयोजित:जंगलराज का भयानक समय देखे हैं, विकास के लिए एनडीए पर फिर से मुहर लगाइए : गोपालजी

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • अलीनगर के सीना लाल उच्च विद्यालय, नदियामी के प्रांगण में एनडीए की चुनावी सभा आयोजित

अलीनगर विधानसभा के +2 सीना लाल उच्च विद्यालय, नदियामी के प्रांगण में आयोजित चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए सांसद गोपालजी ठाकुर ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी एवं मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के प्रति आम लोगों में अपार समर्थन है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों ने जंगलराज का वह भयानक समय देखा है इसलिए आम लोग विकास पर मुहर लगाकर पुनः बिहार में एनडीए सरकार बनाने के लिए उत्साह के साथ तैयार है। प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री ने दरभंगा सहित समस्त मिथिला को कई सौगात मिली है। सांसद ने कहा कि मिथिला क्षेत्र के लिए एम्स कोई वरदान से कम नहीं है। आने वाले समय में मिथिला सहित नेपाल के लोग दरभंगा,एम्स से लाभान्वित होंगे।

महागठबंधन के आने से अवरुद्ध हो जाएगा विकास : अशोक
जदयू के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अशोक चौधरी एवं जल संसाधन मंत्री संजय झा जी ने विकसित बिहार बनाने के लिए नीतीश कुमार को फिर से मुख्यमंत्री बनाइए। सूबे में न्याय के साथ विकास हो रहा है। महागठबंधन की सरकार बनने से विकास अवरूद्ध हो जाएगा।

