पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:कमतौल अहिल्यास्थान सड़क मार्च तक व गौतमकुंड तक जाने वाली सड़क का निर्माण जून तक हाे जाएगा

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़काें का किया निरीक्षण, सड़क निर्माण में बाधा डालने वालाें पर कानूनी कार्रवाई का दिया निर्देश

कमतौल से अहिल्यास्थान, गौतम आश्रम जाने वाली निर्माणाधीन सड़कों का को पथ निर्माण विभाग दरभंगा के कार्यपालक अभियंता पवन कुमार सिंह ने मुआयना किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कमतौल-अहिल्यास्थान पथ के चहुटा में सड़क की हुई, ढलाई एवं हो रहे कार्यों का गहनता से अवलोकन किया। जहां एक जगह बीच में ढलाई नहीं हुई थी। उन्होंने संवेदक एवं विभागीय कर्मी से उस हिस्से के कार्य बाधित होने का कारण पूछा। उन्हें बताया गया कि उस जगह सड़क की जमीन होने के बावजूद एक व्यक्ति जबरन काम में रुकावट डाल रहा है। जिस पर उन्होंने मौके पर मौजूद जेई रवि कुमार को अविलंब वहां सरकारी जमीन को चिह्नित करवाकर काम को आगे बढ़ाने एवं रुकावट डाले जाने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया।

जबकि अहिल्यास्थान में हाे हरे कार्यों को देख प्रसन्नता जाहिर की। उन्होंने बताया कि कमतौल अहिल्यास्थान पथ पर पुल पुलिया मार्च के अंतिम सप्ताह तक एवं अहिल्यास्थान से गौतमकुंड तक की सड़क पुल पुलिया जून के अंतिम सप्ताह तक पूर्ण रूपेण बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी। कार्यपालक अभियंता ने अहिल्यास्थान-गौतमकुण्ड निर्माणाधीन पथ के बीच गौतमकुण्ड में खिरोई नदी पर पुल के निर्माण के लिए हो रहे पायलिंग कार्य का गहनता से मुआयना किया।

कल होगी सड़क की मापी खाली नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई

अहियारी गांव में अहिल्यास्थान से लेकर लडडू ठाकुर के घर तक कार्य में तेजी देख जहां प्रसन्नता जाहिर की। वहीं बचे हिस्से में अबतक चिन्हित सरकारी सड़क की जमीन खाली नहीं होने पर नाराजगी जाहिर की। मौके पर मौजूद ठेकेदार व विभागीय जेई से कारण जानने पर उन्होंने जाले के सीओ अनिल कुमार मिश्र से भी बात की। सीओ ने शनिवार को मापी कराकर चिन्हित सड़क की जमीन को हर हाल में खाली कराने के लिए उन्हें आश्वस्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें