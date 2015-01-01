पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

युवती का अपहरण:शादी की नीयत से नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण, नानी ने दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी

सिंहवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिंहवाड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव से शादी की नियत से नाबालिग लड़की का अपहरण करने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इसको लेकर लड़की की नानी ने भपुरा निवासी जमाल हाशमी के पुत्र आमिर जमाल के खिलाफ सिंहवाड़ा थाना में पॉक्सो एक्ट व अन्य धाराओं के तहत प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

पुलिस ने लड़की को आरोपी के घर से बरामद कर युवक को गिरफ्तार कर बुधवार को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया है। साथ ही पुलिस ने लड़की को 164 के बयान के लिए न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किया है।

दर्ज हुई प्राथमिकी में लड़की की नानी ने आरोप लगाया है कि 13 दिसंबर की रात आरोपी युवक लड़की को बलपूर्वक अपहरण कर ले गया। कहा है कि आरोपी युवक पूर्व से ही लड़की के मोबाइल पर कॉल करके परेशान करता था। थानाध्यक्ष अमित कुमार ने बताया कि प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आरोपी युवक को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें