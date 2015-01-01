पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा विभाग ने जारी किया परीक्षा कार्यक्रम:केएसडीएसयू की लंबित परीक्षा 26 से होगी शुरू

दरभंगा4 घंटे पहले
केएसडीएसयू की लंबित कई परीक्षाओं की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी गई है। परीक्षा 26 से 31 दिसंबर तक होगी। पहली पाली की परीक्षा 10 बजे से 1 बजे तक एवं दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा 2 बजे से 5 बजे तक होगी। 26 दिसंबर को पहली पाली में उप शास्त्री अनिवार्य प्रथम पत्र, शास्त्रीय तृतीय खंड सामान्य एवं प्रतिष्ठा प्रथम पत्र एवं आचार्य प्रथम सेमेस्टर सीसी-1 की परीक्षा होगी। वहीं दूसरी पाली में उप शास्त्रीय द्वितीय पत्र, शास्त्री तृतीय खंड सामान्य एवं प्रतिष्ठा द्वितीय पत्र एवं आचार्य द्वितीय सेमेस्टर सीसी- 10 की परीक्षा होगी।

27 दिसंबर को प्रथम पाली में उप शास्त्री तृतीय पत्र, शास्त्री तृतीय पत्र, शास्त्री प्रतिष्ठा पंचम पत्र एवं आचार्य पहले सेमेस्टर के सीसी-2 की परीक्षा होगी। जबकि, दूसरी पाली में शास्त्री चतुर्थ पत्र, शास्त्री तृतीय खंड चतुर्थ पत्र, शास्त्री प्रतिष्ठा तृतीय खंड छठे पत्र एवं आचार्य तीसरे सेमेस्टर सीसी-11 की परीक्षा होगी। 28 दिसंबर को उप शास्त्री पंचम पत्र, शास्त्री तृतीय खंड पंचम पत्र, शास्त्री प्रतिष्ठा तृतीय खंड सप्तम पत्र के साथ ही आचार्य प्रथम सेमेस्टर सीसी-3 की परीक्षा ली जाएगी।

दूसरी पाली में उप शास्त्री प्रतिष्ठा का अष्टम पत्र

28 दिसंबर की दूसरी पाली में उप शास्त्री प्रतिष्ठा अष्टम पत्र के साथ ही आचार्य तृतीय सेमेस्टर सीसी-12 की परीक्षा होगी। वहीं 29 दिसंबर को पहली पाली में शास्त्री प्रथम खंड प्रथम पत्र, शास्त्री द्वितीय खंड प्रथम पत्र एवं आचार्य प्रथम सेमेस्टर सीसी- 4 की परीक्षा होगी। वहीं दूसरी पाली में शास्त्री प्रथम खंड द्वितीय पत्र राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी, शास्त्री द्वितीय खंड अनिवार्य द्वितीय पत्र राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी एवं आचार्य तृतीय सेमेस्टर सीसी-13 की परीक्षा होगी।

30 को शास्त्री प्रथम खंड का तृतीय पत्र

30 दिसंबर को शास्त्री प्रथम खंड तृतीय पत्र, शास्त्री द्वितीय खंड प्रतिष्ठा प्रथम पत्र, शास्त्री द्वितीय खंड तृतीय पत्र, आचार्य एईसीसी-1, दूसरी पाली में शास्त्री प्रथम खंड चतुर्थ पत्र, शास्त्री द्वितीय खंड चतुर्थ पत्र एवं आचार्य सीसी-14 की परीक्षा होगी। 31 को पहली पाली में शास्त्री प्रथम खंड पंचम पत्र, द्वितीय खंड प्रतिष्ठा पंचम पत्र, दूसरी पाली में शास्त्री प्रथम खंड प्रतिष्ठा द्वितीय पत्र, शास्त्री प्रतिष्ठा द्वितीय खंड चौथे पत्र एवं आचार्य द्वितीय सेमेस्टर की एईसीसी- 3 की परीक्षा होगी।

