जनता का फैसला:ललित ने मारा छक्का, हजारी और मदन ने लगाई जीत की हैट्रिक, सरावगी ने 5वीं बार दर्ज की जीत

दरभंगा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनडीए के लिए मंगल साबित हुआ मंगलवार, पहली बार स्वर्णा सिंह तो दूसरी बार जीवेश मिश्रा जीते

विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में मिथिलांचल की राजधानी दरभंगा में एनडीए ने दस सीट में नौ सीट जीतकर महगठबंधन को ध्वस्त कर दिया। चुनाव के दौरान व मतगणना से पूर्व जिस तरह मौजूदा विधायकों का क्षेत्र में विरोध हुआ था उससे लगता था कि दरभंगा में एनडीए को हार का सामना करना पड़ेगा। मौजूदा विधायकों व मंत्री को अपनी सीट पर जीत में संशय बना हुआ था। लेकिन जब मंगलवार को चुनावी परिणाम सामने आया तो सभी का अनुमान गलत साबित हुआ।
छठी बार ललित बने विधायक : दरभंगा से महागठबंधन को सिर्फ एक सीट दरभंगा ग्रामीण में मिली है। इस सीट से मौजूदा राजद विधायक ललित यादव ने जदयू प्रत्याशी फराज फातमी को 2141 मतों से नजदीकी शिकस्त देते हुए पुनः छठी बार जीत दर्ज की। राजद प्रत्याशी ललित को 64929 मत मिले, जबकि जदयू प्रत्याशी फराज को 62788 मत मिले।
पांचवीं बार शहर में संजय ने खिलाया कमल : पिछले चार बार से लगातार भाजपा की टिकट पर चुनाव जीतते आ रहे मौजूदा विधायक संजय सरावगी का चुनाव के समय कई जगह विरोध हुआ। लेकिन संजय सरावगी ने मतदान के दिन तक अपने सभी विरोधियों को अपने साथ कर पुनः शहर में भाजपा को जीत दिलाते हुए कमल खिलाने का काम किया।
हजारी व मदन ने मारी हैट्रिक : कुशेश्वरस्थान से जदयू की टिकट पर मौजूदा विधायक शशि भूषण हजारी ने पुनः तीसरी बार जीत दर्ज की। हजारी ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अशोक राम को 7376 मतों से पराजित किया। वहीं बहादुरपुर से मदन सहनी ने भी जदयू की टिकट पर तीसरी बार जीत दर्ज की। मौजूदा मंत्री मदन सहनी ने राजद प्रत्याशी रमेश चौधरी को 2815 मतों से पराजित किया।

मदन सहनी के समर्थकों ने घोषणा से पहले ही मनाने लगे जीत का जश्न

बहादुरपुर विधान सभा के प्रत्याशी मदन सहनी के लीड का आंकड़ा बढ़ता हुआ देखकर शाम 4 बजे से ही समर्थक डीजे के साथ स्वागत करने के लिए पंडासराय गुमटी पर पहुंच गए थे। जीत की घोषणा से पूर्व ही समर्थकों ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। लोगों ने रंग-अबीर के साथ होली से पहले जीत की होली खेली। एक दूसरे को मिठाइयां खिलाकर खुशियां मनाई। जदयू के प्रत्याशी मदन सहनी ने भी समर्थकों के जश्न काे इंजॉय किया।

जीत का सेहरा पीएम व सीएम के सिर : जदयू

जदयू के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष डॉ. अजीत चौधरी ने कहा कि एनडीए की जीत प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी एवं मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के विकास की जीत है। जीत का सेहरा प्रधानमंत्री और नीतीश कुमार जनता ने बांधा है। एनडीए गठबंधन के प्रति लोगांे ने अपना विश्वास व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि एनडीए गठबंधन को 9 सीटों पर जनता ने विश्वास जताया है। यह ऐतिहासिक है। डॉ. चौधरी ने जदयू-भाजपा को वोट करने के लिए मतदाताओं का हृदय से आभार जताया है। मिथिला के लोगों ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के प्रति पूर्ण आस्था व्यक्त किया है। वहीं, जदयू नेता डॉ. कन्हैया प्रसाद साह ने कहा कि फिर से एनडीए की सरकार में डबल इंजन की रफ्तार नजर आएगी। विकास और विकास की यह जीत है।

