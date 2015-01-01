पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहें सतर्क:कोरोना से डीएमसीएच में मधुबनी के 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत, दाे पाॅजिटिव मिले

दरभंगा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वाले सिर्फ गंभीर मरीजों की ही फ्लू कॉर्नर में होगी कोरोना जांच

डीएमसीएच के कोरोना एचडीयू वार्ड में मंगलवार की सुबह फिर एक 60 वर्षीय वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। वह मधुबनी जिला का रहने वाला था। परिजनों ने डीएमसीएच में उसे 21 नवंबर को भर्ती कराया था। मौत के बाद शव को सुरक्षा के साथ उसके घर भेज दिया गया। बताया जाता है कि डीएमसीएच के कोरोना आईसीयू में 7 गंभीर मरीज भर्ती हैं। जबकि कोरोना एचडीयू में 16 गंभीर मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। बताया जाता है कि डीएमसीएच के फ्लू कॉर्नर में अब अस्पताल में भर्ती होने वाले सिर्फ गंभीर मरीजों का ही कोरोना जांच किया जाएगा।

रैपिड एंटीजन किट जांच से जुड़े नोडल अधिकारी को अधीक्षक डॉ. मणि भूषण शर्मा ने इसके लिए स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि जो अन्य लोग जांच के लिए आते है। उसके लिए शहर में जगह को चिन्हित किया गया है। वे वहां जाकर कोरोना की जांच करा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक मेडिकल कॉलेज है, यहां जो मरीज को भर्ती लेना है। यह पता लगाने के लिए उसकी जांच होनी चाहिए कि वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव तो नहीं है। ताकि उसे सामान्य मरीजों से अलग रखा जा सके।

इधर, बिना मास्क के वाहन चलाने या बैठने पर लगेगा 2000 जुर्माना

सरकार के कोरोना संबंधी निर्देश को लागू कराने के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित आंबेडकर सभागार में मंगलवार को डीएम डॉ. त्यागराजन एसएम व एसएसपी बाबूराम की अध्यक्षता में जिले के प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारियों की ऑनलाइन बैठक हुई। इसमें डीएम ने कहा कि काेराेना संक्रमण की रोकथाम व लोक सेवा निष्पादन प्रणाली को सख्ती से दुरुस्त किया जाए। हाल के दिनाें में लोग अब मास्क पहनना और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना भूलते जा रहे हैं। इसे पुनः कायम करने की आवश्यकता है।

मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाने के लिए पुनः प्रखंड वार टीम का गठन किया गया है। दुकानों एवं वाहनों में पुनः प्रतिदिन मास्क की चेकिंग करें। इसके पहले प्रचार करा दें। उसके बाद यदि कोई व्यक्ति जिस किसी भी दुकान में बिना मास्क के पाए जाते हैं ताे उसे 3 दिनों के लिए बंद करा दिया जाएगा। यदि किसी वाहन में बिना मास्क का कोई चालक या सवार पाया जाता है तो 2000 रुपए जुर्माना करें। वहीं एसएसपी बाबूराम ने कहा कि दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारी संयुक्त रूप से मास्क की चेकिंग करें। बैठक में नगर आयुक्त मनेश कुमार मीणा, डीडीसी तनय सुल्तानिया, सिटी एसपी अशोक कुमार प्रसाद, एडीएम विभूति रंजन चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे।

