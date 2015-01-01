पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सोना लूटकांड:दबाव में मनीष सहनी ने किया समर्पण, रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, व्यवसायी को खुलासे की उम्मीद

दरभंगा11 घंटे पहले
चर्चित बड़ा बाजार सोना लूटकांड का मुख्य अभियुक्त मनीष सहनी ने बुधवार को हाजीपुर कोर्ट में आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है। इसकी पुष्टि एसएसपी बाबू राम ने की है। मनीष सहनी पांच नवंबर को हाजीपुर के नखास चौक के समीप दीवार उठाने के विवाद में हुई गोलीबारी के मामले में सरेंडर किया है।

इस मामले में वह नामजद आरोपित था। वह बड़ा बाजार स्थित मेसर्स अलंकार ज्वेलर्स लूटकांड का मुख्य अभियुक्त था। यह मामला अज्ञात के विरूद्ध दर्ज हुई मगर जांच में मनीष का नाम सामने आने के बाद मिथिला क्षेत्र के आईजी अजिताभ कुमार के निर्देश पर दरभंगा पुलिस के अलावा सीआईडी के डीआईजी रत्नमणि संजीव, एसपी शैलेश कुमार सिन्हा व एसटीएफ की टीम इसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए हाजीपुर पहुंची। उसके घर व कई ठिकानों पर पुलिस ने छापेमारी भी की, लेकिन पुलिस मनीष को गिरफ्तार नहीं कर सकी।

विगत चार-पांच दिनों से दरभंगा पुलिस व एसटीएफ की टीम उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए हाजीपुर में कैंप कर रही थी। कुख्यात मनीष की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर पुलिस ने पूछताछ के लिए उसकी पत्नी को भी हिरासत में लिया था।

पुलिस की लगातार बढ़ती दबिश व पत्नी को हिरासत में लिए जाने से घबरा कर मनीष ने पुलिस को चकमा देते हुए हाजीपुर कोर्ट में सरेंडर कर दिया। सरेंडर के बाद उसे जेल भेज दिया गया। घटना के बाद पुलिस की जांच में मनीष का नाम सामने आया था। एसएसपी बाबू राम ने बताया था कि मनीष ने अपने गिरोह के सदस्यों के साथ सोना लूटकांड की घटना को अंजाम दिया था। इसमें दरभंगा के कई बदमाशों का सहयोग था।

