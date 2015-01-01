पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकलता रहता है दुर्गंध:पोस्टमॉर्टम हाउस में लावारिस डेडबॉडी रखने के लिए मरच्यूरी डीप फ्रीजर 1 साल से खराब

दरभंगाएक घंटा पहले
  • काेरोना काल में शव को सुरक्षित रखने में हो रही परेशानी, निकलता रहता है दुर्गंध

डीएमसीएच के पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में पोस्टमार्टम करने आने वाले डेडबॉडी भी व्यवस्था से क्षुब्ध है। पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में लावारिस शव का 72 घंटे तक रखने का प्रावधान है, लेकिन एक मरच्यूरी डीप फ्रीजर एक साल से खराब है। अस्थाई व्यवस्था के तहत एक कमरे में लावारिस शव को रखने के लिए दो एसी लगाया गया। इसमें शव को रखा भी जाने लगा, लेकिन वह भी खराब हो गया है। वर्तमान में स्थिति यह बनी हुई है की शव जब अधिक देर तक रखी रह जाती है, तो उससे दुर्गंध आनी शुरू हो जाती है। इसके कारण वहां पर रह रहे स्टाफ को डयूटी करने में मुश्किल हो रही है। ज्ञात हो कि जनवरी माह से अभी तक 758 शव को पोस्टमार्टम किया जा चुका है। काेरोना काल में शव को सुरक्षित रखने में परेशानी हो रही है।
पानी की समस्या : पोस्टमॉर्टम हाउस में पानी की पाइपलाइन नहीं लगाई गई है। इसके कारण जब भी पानी की जरूरत होती है, तो मोटर चलाया जाता है। लेकिन पाइप लाइन नहीं होने से पानी बर्बाद होता रहता है। यदि होती तो बर्बादी बचती।
पोस्टमॉर्टम गेट के सामने तीन माह से नाले का बह रहा पानी

पिछले 3 माह से पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के गेट के सामने के नाले के ब्लॉक हो जाने से नाले का पानी सड़क पर बह गया है। इसके कारण शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए लेकर ट्रॉली से ले जाने में परिजनों को परेशानी हो रही है। ज्ञात हो कि पूरे जिले में एक ही पोस्टमार्टम करने की व्यवस्था है। इसके कारण जिले से शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए डीएमसीएच में ही लाया जाता है।

डीप फ्रीजर पुराना था, जो खराब हो गया। नए फ्रीजर के लिए जल्द ही टेंडर किया जाएगा। जहां तक बात है, पानी के पाइन लगाने की तो उसे जल्द ही लगा दिया जाएगा। वहीं नगर निगम को नाले की सफाई के लिए कहा जाएगा।
-डॉ. एचएन झा, प्रिंसिपल, दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज

