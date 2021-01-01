पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मृति:सामाजिक न्याय के योद्धा थे शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद : यदुवीर कुशवाहा

दरभंगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी के आह्वान पर अमर शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद की जयंती पर मंगलवार को माधोपुर में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर रालोसपा के प्रदेश महासचिव यदुवीर कुशवाहा की अध्यक्षता में हुई सभा में शहीद जगदेव प्रसाद के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर जीवन का स्मरण करने का संकल्प लिया गया। मुख्य अतिथि राष्ट्रीय लोक समता पार्टी के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बबन यादव ने कहा कि दिवंगत जगदेव बाबू समता मूलक समाज के लिए निरंतर संघर्ष शील थे। किसान की आर्थिक संपन्नता को लेकर वे हमेशा चिंतनशील रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष उपेंद्र कुशवाहा के निर्देश पर जगदेव बाबू की जयंती पर केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए कृषि कानून को वापस लेने का संकल्प लें।

किसानों के लिए लाया गया कृषि कानून उन्हें आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर करने की साजिश है। प्रदेश महासचिव यदुवीर कुशवाहा ने कहा कि सामाजिक न्याय के योद्धा जगदेव बाबू के जीवन से प्रेरणा लेकर ही शोषित व वंचितों के हक की लड़ाई लड़ी जा सकती है। रालोसपा दो से 28 फरवरी तक कृषि कानून को लेकर सच से आम लोगों को अवगत कराने का अभियान चला रही है। मौके पर कृषक राम कृपाल महतो, रामबचन महतो, ललित भगत, ललन पासवान, मनोज ठाकुर, राजीव कुमार मेहता, रघुवीर प्रसाद कुशवाहा, मनोज पासवान, डोमू पासवान, जयनंदन यादव भी थे।

