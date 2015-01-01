पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद की बैठक:शिक्षक नियुक्ति के रोस्टर में गड़बड़ी पर सदस्यों ने किया हंगामा, डीडीसी करेंगे जांच

दरभंगा12 घंटे पहले
  • डीईओ के नहीं आने पर निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित कर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई

करीब एक वर्ष बाद हुई जिला परिषद की सामान्य बैठक सोमवार को काफी हंगामेदार रही। जिप सदस्यों ने एक-दूसरे पर आरोप-प्रत्यारोप लगाते हुए बचे हुए कार्यकाल में अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए समान योजना व समान राशि देने की मांग मुख्य कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सह डीडीसी तनय सुल्तानिया से की।

जिप अध्यक्ष गीता देवी की अध्यक्षता में जिप सभागार में हुई सामान्य बैठक में सभी जिप सदस्यों के निशाने पर शिक्षा विभाग व जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी रहे। जिप उपाध्यक्ष ललिता झा, बहादुरपुर जिप सदस्य भोला सहनी, रमा कुमार यादव, राम कुमार झा, शमी उल्ला खां, दीपक कुमार मिश्र सहित दर्जनों जिप सदस्यों ने पंचम व षष्टम चरण की शिक्षक बहाली में अनियमितता व गलत रोस्टर को लेकर मुख्य कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी से जवाब मांगे। लेकिन बैठक में डीईओ के अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण डीपीओ स्थापना विजय चंद्र भगत की ओर से दिए गए जवाब से असंतुष्ट जिप सदस्यों ने हंगामा शुरू कर दिया। डीडीसी के समझाने के बाद जब जिप सदस्य शांत हुए तो डीपीओ स्थापना ने माना कि आरक्षण रोस्टर बनाने में जोड़ - घटाव में त्रुटि हो गई थी। जिसके बाद डीडीसी ने इसकी खुद जांच करने की बात कही। वहीं जिप सदस्यों ने किसी भी बैठक में डीईओ के नहीं आने पर उनके विरुद्ध निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित कर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

जिप उपाध्यक्ष ललिता झा ने बैठक में संपूर्ण जिला को बाढ़ ग्रस्त घोषित करने व बाढ़ राहत से वंचित सभी लाभुकों को आर्थिक सहायता राशि देने की मांग की। साथ ही उन्होंने बिरौल प्रखंड के न्यौरी एवं पघारी में उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, बिरौल एवं गौड़ाबौराम की चौर से जलनिकासी करवाने व वर्ष 2019- 20 के कृषि इनपुट के लिए सभी आवेदक को लाभ देने की मांग की।
बैठक में पंचम वित्त आयोग मद से विकास कार्य के लिए राशि देने, जिप कार्यालय के प्रांगण में पंचायत संसाधन केंद्र का निर्माण करने, बहेड़ा डाक बंगला की घेराबंदी सहित सभी डाक बंगला व निरीक्षण भवन का जीर्णोद्धार करने, जिला परिषद की खाली जमीनों को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने व व्यावसायिक भवनों का निर्माण करने व जिप अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष के कार्यालय सहित सभा कक्ष के सौंदर्यीकरण की सभी सदस्यों ने मांग की
सभी को मिले समान रूप से योजना
जिप सदस्य रघुजीत पासवान ने सभी जिप सदस्यों को समान रूप से योजना व राशि देने की बात कही। जबकि केवटी जिप सदस्य साधना भारती ने बाढ़ से क्षतिग्रस्त तटबंध की मरम्मत करने की मांग की। वहीं कुशेश्वरस्थान से जिप सदस्य ने आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर बच्चों को दूध व अंडा नहीं देने और नल - जल योजना में अनियमितता का मुद्दा उठाया। बैठक में जिप सदस्य कामेश्वर राम, अशोक साहू, पवन कुमार यादव, रेणु देवी, गौरी देवी, मीणा कुमारी, ओम प्रकाश ठाकुर, माधव झा आजाद, गोपाल मंडल, मो.सलाउद्दीन, नीलम देवी, नीतू देवी आदि मौजूद थे।

योजनाओं की सूची जल्द दें : डीडीसी
जिला परिषद की सामान्य बैठक में मुख्य कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सह उप विकास आयुक्त तनय सुल्तानिया ने जिला परिषद के सदस्यों के सवालों का जवाब दिया। साथ ही उन्हें हर संभव सहयोग करने व पारदर्शिता के साथ काम करने का आश्वासन भी दिया।

बैठक में उन्होंने सभी जिला परिषद सदस्यों से कहा कि आप सभी अपनी योजनाओं की सूची जल्द उपलब्ध करा दें। ताकि उसे ग्राम स्वराज के पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराया जा सके। इसमें जितना विलंब होगा, बाद में उतनी ही दिक्कत होगी। बैठक से अनुपस्थित पदाधिकारियों के विरुद्ध डीडीसी ने कार्रवाई की बात भी कही।

